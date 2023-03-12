Elizabeth Olsen gives Scarlet Witch stans the soundbite they’ve all been waiting for

Marvel fans get ready, as Elizabeth Olsen has teased her return to the MCU in the upcoming Disney Plus series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Speaking with Deadline to promote her new HBO miniseries Love & Death, Olsen was asked whether she would be appearing as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Coven of Chaos, and she gave a very interesting answer. You can watch the clip below where she says “I think I’ll be back.”

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to be one of the later projects in the MCU’s Phase Five lineup, with a scheduled release date of Winter 2023/2024. Kathryn Hahn will be returning as the titular Agatha Harkness, in addition to the new cast members Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke. As of writing, we don’t know much about the plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but it is likely that any appearance from Elizabeth Olsen would be small, probably in a cameo appearance.

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Of course, watchers of WandaVision would expect Wanda to appear in the series, seeing as the last we saw Agatha she was imprisoned by her. But if you watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you might remember that Wanda was seemingly killed in that film after she destroyed the Darkhold Castle entombing herself within the rubble.

It would not be the first time somebody in the Marvel Universe survived something that clearly should have killed them, though with Wanda being one of the most powerful magic users of the MCU, it’s clear that it is going to take more than a few rocks to take her out. The upcoming series might also tie into the events of Multiverse of Madness, as Wanda was distracted during the events of that film, so that may explain why Agatha is able to escape Wanda’s control.

Olsen did mention her possible return trepidatiously, her nervousness probably stemming from Marvel’s snipers. The series has already begun filming, so it is very likely that she already knows what role Wanda Maximoff will play in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Fans might have been hoping to see more from the character sooner, but it seems we will have to wait for the end of the year, or early next year until we do.

Thankfully we won’t have to wait until the end of the year to see more of Elizabeth Olsen, as she is set to appear as Candy Montgomery in the HBO miniseries Love & Death, which will premiere on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max. Both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are streaming on Disney Plus.