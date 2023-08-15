Newest addition to ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ might have brought us a step closer to the MCU’s Ghost Rider

Regardless of opinions about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-Secret Invasion era, there are still plenty more projects in the pipeline that could win our hearts yet; The Marvels looks all but ready to end Marvel’s 2023 theatrical slate with a bang. It’s hard to imagine the second season of Loki doing any worse than its predecessor, and though no one seems to be expecting much from Echo (including Marvel itself), the intimate importance of the story alone just might see it garner many fans.

But it’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos that could prove to be the biggest maverick on the MCU’s deck at the moment. While its release date remains no more precise than 2024 at the time of writing, the imminent return of Kathryn Hahn’s titular mischief-maker, along with the delectably untapped mystic side of Earth-199999’s mythos is all we need to keep a sharp eye on this one.

And the intrigue only grows stronger as we learn more and more about the new characters we’ll be meeting in Coven of Chaos, with star Sasheer Zamata offering one of the most sneakily-exciting updates yet.

In an interview with The Direct, Zamata revealed that her character would be none other than Jennifer Kale, a sorceress whose comics résumé includes frequent partnerships with Doctor Strange and Man-Thing (the latter of whom made his MCU debut in Werewolf by Night), joining up with the Midnight Sons on occasion, and, most intriguingly, being the cousin of Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch; two of the civilian identities of the one and only Ghost Rider.

Indeed, with Ghost Rider being one of the most highly anticipated Marvel characters yet to make his MCU debut (unless you count Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which about half of you probably do), the appearance of Jennifer Kale in Coven of Chaos is sure to send many Marvel fans down the fan theory rabbit hole.

That’s not to say that Kale’s incoming bow itself is anything to sneeze at, of course, and with Zamata promising a take on the character unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, we just might get too busy gushing over her even to give Ghost Rider a second thought.