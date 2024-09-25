‘It genuinely upsets me’: Heartstopper’s Kit Connor calls out parasocial fans who don’t respect his boundaries and post pictures of his mom

Fame is difficult to handle, especially when you’re young, and Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor now knows that firsthand. However, as he tries to stay grounded, he’s tried to draw a line in the sand when it comes to his family.

Kit Connor has been acting for over a decade, a long time considering he’s only 20 years old. The British star debuted in the British sitcom Chickens and made minor appearances in 2013’s An Adventure in Space and Time and the soap opera Casualty. While his career included several big films, including playing a teenager version of Sir Elton John in the biopic Rocketman, it was with Netflix’s Heartstopper that he reached everyone’s hearts.

Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, and the coming-of-age drama premiered in 2022. Connor stars as Nick Nelson, a teenager who is on a journey to self-discovery and exploration when it comes to his sexuality, starring alongside Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring. The series received critical acclaim and became an instant hit with fans, particularly for its tone and tenderness, with a new season on the way. While Heartstopper helped Connor and Locke, who starred in his first role, gain popularity, it also came with some downsides.

Some fans have a hard time understanding Kit Connor’s boundaries

There are multiple reasons why fans fell in love with Kit Connor, and I get it. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having crushes on celebrities and supporting them in any way we can. However, there is a time and a place to show our support and love – and that’s not during their personal time. And that is exactly Kit Connor’s problem with fame.

In a new joint interview with his co-star Joe Locke for GQ, Locke explained that the “hardest thing” about his career is how it affects the people in his life, something Connor related to. He explained that he often finds himself “very defensive over that kind of stuff.”

“Like, people posting pictures of my mum or something. I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s my mum. She’s my mum. She’s not your mum.’ Even if it’s done out of no malice whatsoever, even if it’s done completely out of love, it genuinely upsets me.”

Locked added, “I found the reaction to Chappell Roan’s post this week really interesting and fascinating, and really hopeful,” referring to the pop star’s message about creepy fan behavior and those who don’t understand personal boundaries.

Kit Connor was forced to come out by Heartstopper fans

On Oct. 31, 2022, Heartstopper star Kit Connor hopped on social media and announced that he was bisexual. The actor was only 18 at the time. However, although that should be a personal message he delivered when or if he felt prepared to share this with the world, the actor admitted he was forced to come out. The actor was accused of queerbaiting because of his Heartstopper character, and because he hadn’t addressed his sexuality, as many people don’t seem to understand the concept of an actor.

In his short message on Twitter, he admitted that he’s bisexual, adding that some people “missed the point of the show,” showing his disappointment by noting, “Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself.” The actor received major support from the cast and fans, but the harm was done. Fast forward to two years later, little has changed, as people haven’t learned good manners when it comes to celebrities they admire, and Connor is still having a hard time establishing healthy boundaries with fans.

