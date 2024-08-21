‘I don’t care that it’s normal’: Chappell Roan makes emotional post urging fans to recognise their disgusting behavior and do better

Does a celebrity deserve to have no privacy because they chose a life in the public eye? Is it different to harass someone who is famous, because they asked for the attention when they became a celebrity? These are important questions because the answer should be obvious, but for some people it isn’t and that’s why Chappell Roan has made a TikTok video exposing toxic behavior and the treatment she has endured because of her success.

In a TikTok video she addresses the camera, posing a question about if fans would “yell” at a random woman or “harass her in public.” She also asks if you would approach a “random lady” for a photo opportunity? But her questions do not stop there, as she asks if you would take your actions further. “Would you stalk her family, would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know,” she shares.

Now, most people would automatically be shaking their heads at these questions and they are unlikely to go up to a stranger and request their time or their photo. But do you still feel the same if it’s a celebrity?

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer posted a follow up video, where she once again makes some thought-provoking statements. “I don’t care that abuse and harassment is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous,” she says. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK.”

She told fans that even if you feel it is “selfish” of her to deny requests for photos or hugs, that’s her choice and she should be able to set boundaries. These boundaries should also be respected. No one should ever feel entitled to her time just because she is famous. The star also wanted to stress how having “seen her online” doesn’t mean you know her.

So, you’ve read every article there is about her? You have listened to all her songs and bought her merch? That’s great, but that doesn’t give you an all-access pass! “It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make,” she says. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior.” Chappell also clarified that being a celebrity does not mean she wants this type of attention. At all!

She captioned the post by informing fans that this is not directed at anyone specifically. “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings” she wrote. Chappell Roan turned off the comments on both videos, so fans were not able to share their thoughts, but it’s clear many people are in support of what she has said and it has inspired other videos on TikTok. This includes a post by user chappellr0anfan.

Chappell Roan fans share their thoughts about her powerful statement

The TikToker made a post that states, “okay so now chappell has come out and remind y’all she’s human?? You’re gonna scare this woman from the fame she deserves. Quit ruining this for everyone and LEAVE HER ALONE.” Fans have weighed in on the comment section of the post.

“And what’s crazy is that every famous person thinks the way she does. She just has the guts to say it,” a comment reads. “she honestly vocalized it so good with the random person on the street bit. famous people have feelings tooooo,” another TikTok user added.

Other reactions include “she honestly vocalized it so good with the random person on the street bit. famous people have feelings tooooo,” and “it’s the exact reason why celebrities don’t go out in public. people shop FOR them because if they go out, this is what happens.”

Fans have noted the negative feedback that Chappell Roan has allegedly been receiving. “Seriously people are so entitled and selfish. i see comments like ‘remember who made you’ HER MASSIVE TALENT?! HER WORK ETHIC?!” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “’it comes with the fame’ IT SHOULDN’T THO????”

