Chappell Roan is bringing maximalist pop back to the masses, and she’s doing it her own unapologetically queer way. Whether you discovered her through her stellar Coachella set or you’ve been a fan since her “Die Young” days, we can all agree Chappell’s going places.

Her success is a long time coming. Chappell first got her start around a decade ago self-releasing music as Kayleigh Rose. Her first foray into music sounds little like her releases as Chappell but it was enough to catch the attention of none other than Troye Sivan back in 2015. Her early releases helped Chappell sign with Atlantic Records and release her 2017 debut EP, School Nights. School Nights, while a promising debut, failed to make a splash and shortly after she pivoted with her 2020 single, “Pink Pony Club,” she was dropped from her label.

Forced to move back home to Missouri after losing her record deal (amidst the Covid pandemic no less), Chappell almost gave up on music altogether. Thankfully for all of us, she powered through and signed a publishing deal with Sony in 2022, leading her to work with “Pink Pony Club” collaborator Dan Nigro again. Nigro, best known for his work with Olivia Rodrigo, is a frequent collaborator of Chappell’s and helped pen her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

I first heard Chappell’s music in late 2022 and was instantly blown away by how unabashedly extra it is. The highs are euphoric, the lows are relatable, and they’re all tied together by Chappell’s masterful vocals. That wasn’t all that drew me to her work; like Chappell, I was raised in a conservative Christian household and, like Chappell, realized my own queer identity while working towards being a singer in Los Angeles in my early twenties. Couple that relatability with her delightfully campy aesthetic and I was sold.

But enough about how much I like Chappell’s music; let’s get into the reason you’re here: I went through Chappell’s discography and ranked 10 of her best songs from great to best. Here’s the ranking.

10. “After Midnight”

In this song off her debut album, Chappell sings about how, despite her mother’s warnings, she loves herself a good party late at night. With an addictive bassline and a sweet pop melody, “After Midnight” is a great song for those nights where anything goes.

9. “Femininomenon”

It’s hard to make a lyric like “get it hot like Papa John” sound unironically good but I think Chappell succeeds on “Femininomenon.” Sure, it’s silly (like that’s a bad thing) but you’ll find yourself singing along by the end of the song.

8. “My Kink is Karma”

Chappell sings about sadistically enjoying watching her ex’s life fall apart after their breakup in this song. It’s not the healthiest approach but it’s definitely cathartic. I love how the song steadily builds from the milder verses until that incredible chorus.

7. “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”

This track is bombastic dance-pop at its finest. It’s a no-holds-barred campy delight in the vein of Madonna’s “Express Yourself” or Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” that might just inspire you to find your own “super graphic ultra modern girl.”

6. “Pink Pony Club”

“Pink Pony Club” is the first song in her discography that really feels like a Chappell Roan song. The chorus is not only fun to sing along to but empowering; despite the naysayers in our lives (even if they’re our dear parents, like in the song), we’re going to keep dancing regardless.

5. “Naked in Manhattan”

“Naked in Manhattan” is the perfect soundtrack to having a crush. I love how exuberant Chappell sounds in the chorus; it’s really just such a fun song about discovering your sexuality and the vocals perfectly fit that vibe. The whole song is great, but the Kate Bush-esque vocal runs at the end are my favorite.

4. “Casual”

If you’ve ever felt spurned by someone who doesn’t have the decency to consider you a viable relationship option, this is the song for you. More rock ballads with biting lyrics and extremely satisfying outros please.

3. “Red Wine Supernova”

Somehow more country than “Pink Pony Club,” “Red Wine Supernova” is Chappell at her most fun and her most explicit. If this doesn’t make you want to line-dance your way into your nearest gay club, I don’t know what will.

2. “HOT TO GO!”

Chappell’s very own “YMCA” comes complete with a dance that will get just as stuck in your head as the song. I love the ‘80s-style vocal delivery in the verses and how fun the sing-along chorus is.

1. “Good Luck Babe!”

It’s rare for an artist’s most popular song to also be their best one, but this is the case for Chappell with “Good Luck Babe!” The song, an angsty tongue-in-cheek ode to a lover who wants to keep their relationship a secret because they’re scared to come out, calls to mind Cyndi Lauper and early Marina. The whole song is phenomenal (femininomenal, if you will) but that bridge is something special.

