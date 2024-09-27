Marvel Studios surrenders to the flood of spoilers by officially revealing major ‘Agatha All Along’ twist too soon

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 3.

Pity the Agatha All Along team right now. They’ve crafted a beautiful puzzlebox of a Disney Plus series and have clearly had a lot of fun maintaining a miasma of mystery surrounding it, which has really helped generate a lot of hype and discussion around the show online. And yet some of that mystique has now been unfortunately punctured thanks to major spoilers running rampant on social media.

In case you missed it, leaked Funko Pop boxsets have seemingly confirmed not just one, but two big twists… and we’re only three episodes in! Marvel Studios, of course, prides itself on being the best at what it does, so maybe that’s why it’s decided to one-up Funko’s foolish gaffe by officially revealing yet another spoiler for Agatha. And it’s one we’re honestly a little bit surprised to find out this soon.

Aubrey Plaza is officially the Green Witch (emphasis on the)

New #AgathaAllAlong TV spot for Aubrey Plaza as THE Green Witch has been released. pic.twitter.com/Yoh1MFambO — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 27, 2024

Following the airing of episode 3, a quirky new promo for the series has been released. In the style of previous social media teasers, which have taken the form of throwback B-movie trailers, the short spot goes and drops a big revelation about Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal. Namely, that she is definitely the Green Witch… Not just a Green Witch, but the Green Witch.

To be fair, this isn’t a total surprise, for a couple of reasons. First of all, clips of Rio in an emerald cloak featured in the pre-release trailers, and we didn’t need to be Detective Agnes of Westview to deduce what that meant. What’s more, episode 3’s ending makes clear that Agatha’s coven needs a new green witch now, following the tragic — and easily avoidable — demise of Sharon “Mrs. Hart” Davis.

Even so, Marvel could’ve kept this mystery secret a little longer, and allowed us to discover this for ourselves in episode 4. At least we now know Plaza will get a chance to channel another iconic green witch — note the clip where she cackles like crazy while riding a broomstick, à la The Wizard of Oz‘s Wicked Witch of the West. Although the tagline, “See Aubrey Plaza as you’ve never seen her before,” might be a bit of a stretch. Marvel, honey, she goes by the Twitter handle @evilhag and has displayed generally witchy behavior throughout her entire career. Let us not forget the time she killed Finn Wolfhard in a ritual sacrifice during an awards show.

For those who missed Plaza’s presence in episodes 2 and 3, and who are desperate to see more of Agatha and Rio’s surprisingly sizzling chemistry and romantic backstory, the good news is episode 4 promises to be rolling in Rio goodness (or maybe badness). With all these spoilers abounding online, at least the journey along the Witches Road is continuing to be a delight, even if it’s becoming increasingly obvious where it will end up.

