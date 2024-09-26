There’s one ‘Agatha All Along’ episode 3 detail you missed that explains its big, heartbreaking twist

Warning: The following article contains spoilers (and potential spoilers) for Agatha All Along.

The third episode of Marvel’s latest MCU series, Agatha All Along, has hit Disney Plus, and it’s a doozy. It follows Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness as she and her new coven embark on their journey down the perilous Witches’ Road, a magical plane of existence only accessible to those who wield magic.

As the episode begins, Harkness explains that to reach the end of the Witches’ Road, she and her group will have to complete a series of trials, each focusing on a different area of witchcraft study. The first trial in this episode is a potion challenge, requiring the expertise of Sasheer Zamata’s potions expert, Jennifer Kale.

When the group enters a mysterious house, they come upon a bottle of wine, which they share amongst themselves (apart from Teen, who is too young). They soon realize the wine is poisoned when Sharon Davis faints and other adverse effects begin to manifest in the group. The first trial, which has a 30-minute time limit before the locked house fills with water and drowns them all, is to make an antidote, which Kale is tasked with doing.

She instructs the group to find the required ingredients, including frankincense, the eye of a newt, the blood of the unpoisoned (in this case, Teen’s), and a strand of everyone’s hair. Despite the hindrance of each coven member experiencing nightmarish and deeply personal hallucinations, they succeed, and each receives a dose of the antidote before escaping (including a still-unconscious Sharon Davis).

Unfortunately, after escaping the flooded house via an oven with a secret exit, they realize Debra Jo Rupp’s character has actually died. So how did that happen?

How did Sharon Davis die in episode 3?

Well, the answer to why Sharon Davis died, despite receiving the antidote to the poison, may have been staring viewers right in the face. When everyone put a strand of their hair into the concoction, Davis was off-screen and unconscious, so they forgot to include a strand of hers. That is likely why it didn’t save her.

Interestingly (and another potential major spoiler is coming up here, so be warned), Funko Pop has seemingly spoiled the identity of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal, as some packaging suggests she’s the personification of Death. If that’s the case, Davis’ passing could be the key to Plaza’s character joining Harkness’ coven on the Witches’ Road. After all, when death (small “d”) occurs, Death (capital “D”) is never far away.

