Image Credit: Disney
KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING (2021) #1
Image via Marvel comics
Marvel
News
TV

Latest Marvel casting claim teases a Netflix star could be reuniting with their on-screen soulmate in news to make your heart stop

We all see the vision, right?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:24 pm

Some things just make sense and Kit Connor playing the Hulkling to Joe Locke’s Wiccan is one of them.

Yes, we know. Not only has Locke’s Agatha All Along character not yet been 100% confirmed to be Wiccan aka Billy Kaplan aka Scarlet Witch’s son, but Connor has also not been officially cast in any Marvel role, much less Hulkling aka Teddy Altman.

However, recent rumors from scoopers MyTimeToShineHello and Alex P. point toward a possible future reality that we have long been championing here at WGTC — Marvel is allegedly considering Connor for the Young Avenger character. While we’re not exactly surprised, since there has never been a more obvious choice for a role ever, we’re still excited to hear this chatter and desperately rooting for it to materialize via an official casting announcement soon-ish.

We doubt Marvel and Kevin Feige would ever confirm this news before Agatha All Along finally rolls around this September. Yes, the Young Avengers era of the MCU is officially upon us after the events of The Marvels, but the studio is still adamant about keeping the identity of Locke’s character in the WandaVision spin-off series a secret for as long as possible, currently referring to him as “goth teen” in every promotional material hitherto released. So, considering Locke and Connor play fictional boyfriends in the treasured Netflix LGBTQ+ teen show Heartsopper, the latter’s addition to the MCU fold would basically give away the whole shebang.

Photo via Netflix

Even without a formal verification in sight, we shall still allow ourselves to become cautiously optimistic about this prospect. Fans of the Young Avengers comics know how important and iconic Billy and Teddy’s relationship is, so it must be done justice whenever Marvel finally decides to bring it to the live-action world.

Locke and Connor seem almost tailor-made for the job. They’re both promising young actors who have proven on-screen chemistry and an adorable off-screen friendship, and, as the hand of fate would have it, they also look incredibly similar to the two comic book characters. Come on, Marvel, this is a no-brainer!

