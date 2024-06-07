Ms. Marvel promo image from The Marvels superimposed over the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Images via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

A much-anticipated MCU movie that Marvel’s been teasing for 10 different projects across 5 years could finally be happening

This one is LONG overdue.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 08:31 am

For the longest time, we’ve been wondering if the kids of the MCU are all right. After Avengers: Endgame wrapped the Infinity Saga, it seemed like Marvel’s natural next step would be to introduce the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes sometime before Avengers 5 happened. But we’d started to fear if a Young Avengers project would ever actually materialize.

Recommended Videos

At long last, The Marvels offered us a concrete taste at the teen team rallying together, when Ms. Marvel did her best Nick Fury impression to recruit Kate Bishop into the “Kid Avengers” at the end of that 2023 film. Unfortunately, the infamous box office failure of said film suggested the MCU might have quietly cancelled plans for some kind of young adult Young Avengers spinoff.

Dry those tears, though, because those hoping for a YA YA movie might just be in luck. According to the latest rumor from insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel is looking to start shooting a Young Avengers film sometime in 2025.

This is something of huge surprise, considering that no such project has been formally announced nor has any director or screenwriter become attached to it at present. But, while this is just a rumor for now, as said above it would make sense to have Young Avengers come out before the Multiverse Saga ends with Secret Wars in 2017. Especially as setting up this project has been this saga’s favorite pastime.

Marvel’s Young Avengers movie is arguably Marvel’s most-teased team-up ever

The Young Avengers. Clockwise; America Chavez, Riri Williams, Eli Bradley, Cassie Lang, Kate Bisop, and Kamala Khan
Image via Marvel Studios

Let’s hope this news is accurate, anyway, as we’ve endured a far longer build-up to the Young Avengers assembling than we did the Avengers. There were a total of five movies released prior to The Avengers in 2012, but at least double that number have been spent paving the road for this next-gen lineup to take center stage over the past five years.

The first real Young Avengers tease came in Avengers: Endgame with Cassie Lang aged up to a teenager, something that Quantumania doubled down on. Meanwhile, America Chavez was introduced in Doctor Strange 2, Eli Bradley debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kid Loki popped up in Loki season 1, and Wiccan and Speed came along in WandaVision (with Wiccan likely back in Agatha). Founding members Kamala and Kate, meanwhile, got their own Disney Plus shows in Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, respectively, before returning in The Marvels.

All in all, that makes 10 whole MCU projects squeezed into just half a decade that have set the table for the Young Avengers. It’s only fair, then that — after so much baiting of the audience — Marvel delivers on that promise soon. At least before the 27-year-old Hailee Steinfeld hits 30.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Marvel’s insane plans for ‘Avengers 5’ reveal the biggest threat to the MCU since ‘Endgame’ — and it’s not Kang
Avengers: Endgame poster crop
Avengers: Endgame poster crop
Avengers: Endgame poster crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel’s insane plans for ‘Avengers 5’ reveal the biggest threat to the MCU since ‘Endgame’ — and it’s not Kang
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
ant man and the wasp quantumania
ant man and the wasp quantumania
ant man and the wasp quantumania
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel’s insane plans for ‘Avengers 5’ reveal the biggest threat to the MCU since ‘Endgame’ — and it’s not Kang
Avengers: Endgame poster crop
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel’s insane plans for ‘Avengers 5’ reveal the biggest threat to the MCU since ‘Endgame’ — and it’s not Kang
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
The Avengers fight in the Battle of New York in the 2012 film
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
‘Someone who we need and who is necessary’: Marvel actor explains why his character is so important to culture and proves he’s the ultimate MCU star
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
ant man and the wasp quantumania
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'