A much-anticipated MCU movie that Marvel’s been teasing for 10 different projects across 5 years could finally be happening

For the longest time, we’ve been wondering if the kids of the MCU are all right. After Avengers: Endgame wrapped the Infinity Saga, it seemed like Marvel’s natural next step would be to introduce the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes sometime before Avengers 5 happened. But we’d started to fear if a Young Avengers project would ever actually materialize.

At long last, The Marvels offered us a concrete taste at the teen team rallying together, when Ms. Marvel did her best Nick Fury impression to recruit Kate Bishop into the “Kid Avengers” at the end of that 2023 film. Unfortunately, the infamous box office failure of said film suggested the MCU might have quietly cancelled plans for some kind of young adult Young Avengers spinoff.

Dry those tears, though, because those hoping for a YA YA movie might just be in luck. According to the latest rumor from insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel is looking to start shooting a Young Avengers film sometime in 2025.

This is something of huge surprise, considering that no such project has been formally announced nor has any director or screenwriter become attached to it at present. But, while this is just a rumor for now, as said above it would make sense to have Young Avengers come out before the Multiverse Saga ends with Secret Wars in 2017. Especially as setting up this project has been this saga’s favorite pastime.

Marvel’s Young Avengers movie is arguably Marvel’s most-teased team-up ever

Let’s hope this news is accurate, anyway, as we’ve endured a far longer build-up to the Young Avengers assembling than we did the Avengers. There were a total of five movies released prior to The Avengers in 2012, but at least double that number have been spent paving the road for this next-gen lineup to take center stage over the past five years.

The first real Young Avengers tease came in Avengers: Endgame with Cassie Lang aged up to a teenager, something that Quantumania doubled down on. Meanwhile, America Chavez was introduced in Doctor Strange 2, Eli Bradley debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kid Loki popped up in Loki season 1, and Wiccan and Speed came along in WandaVision (with Wiccan likely back in Agatha). Founding members Kamala and Kate, meanwhile, got their own Disney Plus shows in Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, respectively, before returning in The Marvels.

All in all, that makes 10 whole MCU projects squeezed into just half a decade that have set the table for the Young Avengers. It’s only fair, then that — after so much baiting of the audience — Marvel delivers on that promise soon. At least before the 27-year-old Hailee Steinfeld hits 30.

