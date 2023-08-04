Are the actors who play Charlie and Nick in ‘Heartstopper’ dating in real life?

Speculation has been following the Heartstopper cast around ever since the show debuted on Netflix in April 2022. And I get it, everyone loves a good on-screen pairing that transitions to a real-life couple. Some great celebrity relationships have started that way, and many more are sure to come. Perhaps for that reason — and their chemistry on screen, of course — fans have been wondering about the nature of Kit Connor and Joe Locke‘s relationship.

As most Heartstopper enthusiasts surely know by now, both actors are part of the LGBTQ+ community, much like some of their fellow cast members. That fact, in addition to their good relationship and apparent closeness, has led many to believe that Connor and Locke are an item. Of course, the TikTok that Locke recently uploaded, where he shows off a hoodie with Connor’s face on it and claims to have a celebrity crush (with a bunch of heart emojis in the mix), has further increased speculation.

Are Kit Connor and Joe Locke dating?

Photo by Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Can a TikTok be used as proof that there is something going on between the two? Well, it certainly doesn’t help in squelching the rumors, but it also can’t be taken as evidence. Despite the ever-present rumors surrounding the co-stars, there has never been a confirmation that the two are in a relationship, but they seem to be very good friends. And being friends with someone also means showing affection for them. In fact, the duo has only ever addressed each other as such, so there really isn’t much else to be said.

A while back, Connor was rumored to be dating actress Maia Reffico after being seen holding hands with her, but the assumptions and accusations only led the actor to feel pressured to out himself. Understandably, he is now keeping his love life private, having opted not to reveal whether or not he is dating someone in a recent interview with The Guardian.

As for Locke, he has also not announced any romantic partners recently, meaning that as far as the public is aware, Joe Locke and Kit Connor are not dating in real life. Sad news for fans of the two, I know, but at the end of the day, what matters is that they’re both happy. If they ever choose to make their romantic lives public knowledge, fans will undoubtedly be here to support them.