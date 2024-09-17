‘We need to find the smartest writers’: Elizabeth Olsen isn’t even trying to hide her real feelings about Scarlet Witch’s downfall anymore

The dark descent of Wanda Maximoff is one of the most controversial moves of the Multiverse Saga — which is really saying something for an era that’s also given us division-magnets like She-Hulk and Eternals.

After WandaVision solidified Scarlet Witch as one of the most popular MCU characters and one with the most potential, not everyone loved that the crimson sorceress was transformed into a villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and especially not that she was killed off at the end of the 2022 movie. While some absolutely loved director Sam Raimi’s depiction of Wanda as a fearsome threat, as it made clear she’s one of the most powerful beings in the franchise, others were offended by how her arguably more complex portrayal in WandaVision was pushed to the wayside.

But what about Elizabeth Olsen herself, how does she feel about Wanda’s turn to the dark side? With a couple of years distance, the Love & Death actress appears to be edging closer to being more open with her thoughts, as Olsen recently admitted she thought Marvel “didn’t know what to do” with her in the film. Similarly, the star had a telling response during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Elizabeth Olsen confirms she wants to return as Scarlet Witch, as long as Marvel can figure it out

In what is either a cosmic coincidence or a spooky sign, Elizabeth Olsen spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about a Scarlet Witch return on the same night that WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along had its world premiere. While a cameo on that show seems unlikely, the Avengers: Infinity War vet suggested she’s not wound down as Wanda just yet.

Although confirming that she’s pretty sure Wanda is currently dead, Olsen agreed with Kimmel that there could be a “window open” for her comeback. “I would beg to leave a window open,” she admitted. “I have so much fun doing these movies.” When teasing how it could even happen, Olsen stated, “I would like to figure out how to be cleverly undead… We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense.”

Elizabeth Olsen talked about the future of the Scarlet Witch on the Jimmy Kimmel show.



“I would beg to leave a window open … I would like to [be alive].”



Production Weekly has reported that a Scarlet Witch solo movie is currently in production. pic.twitter.com/aM1RbuuSPc — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) September 17, 2024

Yes, there’s one line, in particular, that’s jumping out at fans here. Is Olsen really throwing shade on Doctor Strange 2 with her “smartest writers” comment? Many seem to think so.

“we need to find the smartest writers” OU THE SHADE EXACTLY — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) September 17, 2024

"we need to find the smartest writers" oh not the MoM shade — julaerys (@juIespace) September 17, 2024

She’s implying the writers right now are dumb — Tizacoincidence (@tizacoincidence) September 17, 2024

Multiverse of Madness was written by Michael Waldron, although earlier drafts from other writers had a much different storyline in place for Wanda — one which fired X-Men ’97 showrunner Beau DeMayo recently promised would’ve done “justice” to the character.

Go get those MoM writerz Lizzie — Micka (@Micka10023) September 17, 2024

Others are wondering if Olsen is subtly teasing that she’s reuniting with WandaVision EP Jac Schaeffer — who she is known to get on well with — for the much-rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie. Not only is this reportedly in the works, but Schaeffer herself hinted that it was a thing at the Agatha premiere.

She knows Ms. Schaeffer is a smart writer 😁 — Sia and Wanda’s 👼🏻 ᗢ (@wanda_sia) September 17, 2024

If her nemesis Agatha, her son Wiccan, and her synthezoid spouse Vision all get further adventures but Wanda doesn’t… Well, to quote the Scarlet Witch herself, that doesn’t seem fair.

