‘This is the MAGIC the MCU needs’: ‘Agatha All Along’ first reactions promise a spellbinding series, but there’s one thing fans need to know

Guys, is the MCU… back? After Deadpool & Wolverine blew up the box office this summer, which in turn followed on from the critical acclaim of animated series X-Men ’97, the first reactions to Agatha All Along are in — and they promise it’s just as enchanting as fans were hoping.

The Kathryn Hahn-fronted WandaVision spinoff has been a long time coming, so long that returning to the world of Westview after three and a half years actually feels almost nostalgic. Thankfully, it looks like the series is worth the wait as the vast majority of social media reactions from those who’ve already seen the first few episodes are wildly positive, with everything from the lead performances to the scripting to the just general spooky season vibes being praised.

“This is the MAGIC the MCU needs,” Geekcentric’s Justin Lawrence declared.

After four eps of #AgathaAllAlong, it's clear this #WandaVision spin-off keeps the mystery alive casting a new BEWITCHING spell. Kathryn Hahn is PERFECTION, embracing every wicked moment. The musical elements don’t just enhance—they ENCHANT. This is the MAGIC the #MCU needs. pic.twitter.com/ta9APo0ro4 — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) September 17, 2024

The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman promised that anyone who has a “witchy soul” will love what Agatha has hiding in its cauldron.

Must be the season of the witch, baby! #AgathaAllAlong is the perfect continuation of Westview and everything my witchy soul needed. A perfect blend of Marvel lore for the witchy season and I cannot wait to see the rest of the series!



I, too, want to go down to the Witches Road pic.twitter.com/IrLtWI8JDm — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 17, 2024

For a show that is named after the WandaVision song that went viral, it’s good to hear Agatha All Along doesn’t disappoint in the music department either.

The first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong strikes a balance between having fun doing its own thing and using witchcraft & the occult as a vehicle to haunt. The needle drops are fitting, and the original songs are perfect for a Halloween playlist. Can’t wait to see the rest of it. pic.twitter.com/k78yZVFILH — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) September 17, 2024

What’s more, those who’ve always been frustrated with the wonky pacing of previous Marvel streaming shows (looking at you, Secret Invasion) can relax — it looks like Agatha All Along has finally cracked it.

#AgathaAllAlong is a crazy, wicked, fun, mystery filled journey that also has some actually terrifying scares. Wasn't too excited, but became a total fan after watching. Compared to tother Disney+ shows, It actually feels like TV in both writing and pacing. Can't wait for more! pic.twitter.com/AEJLO4RmrP — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) September 17, 2024

On the other hand, if there is one criticism going around that fans should be aware of, it’s that certain critics are noting that the first two episodes of the show are “a bit slow” and “shaky tonally.” That said, what it loses in tonal consistency and speed it more than makes up for in other ways…

#AgathaAllAlong is a bit slow to start with, but you won’t care because you’re having so much fun with the cast and vibes that are just as camp and spooky as you’d hope for. This show really is for the gays. If anything, Marvel actually downplayed how gay it is in tone and feel. pic.twitter.com/f3XXitznbc — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 17, 2024

First 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are decent. Really dig premiere (and it's very WandaVision vibes) but second ep is shaky tonally. Begins to find itself more in 3 & 4. Will predictably make guys who demand "badass" as the only setting to scream "Woke!" and cry like babies. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 17, 2024

Others warn that it might not be quite as “twisted” as the marketing promised, but its atmosphere is still very “creepy and eerie.”

#AgathaAllAlong starts slowly with the first two episodes, similar to Wandavision's start, but once the witches begin their journey on the witch's road, it begins to kick off.



It might not be as twisted as the marketing makes it out to be, but it's still creepy and eerie, with… pic.twitter.com/y7mKdLivvg — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) September 17, 2024

Hardcore Marvel witches are bound to love what’s in store, however. In particular, everyone is lavishing praise upon Hahn herself, with Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal likewise receiving strong notices — the two of them are said to have amazing chemistry together.

#AgathaAllAlong is everything I wished for and so much more. It instantly became my favorite Marvel show. Itʼs fun, mysterious, and delightfully spooky. It has a well-crafted story that keeps you hooked from start.



The character dynamics are outstanding with incredible chemistry… pic.twitter.com/CeGneMrzaG — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 17, 2024

After Echo had a somewhat muted reaction at the top of the year, it’s encouraging to see that Agatha All Along is gaining more attention and acclaim. Marvel has stressed that it’s no longer making miniseries and one-season wonders anymore, so there exists the potential for Agatha to get a second season if it continues this good will throughout its nine-part run, which concludes with a two-part finale on Oct. 30. The fate of Star Wars show The Acolyte proves that Disney isn’t feeling too generous these days, sadly, but with any luck Ms. Harkness and her coven can cast a strong enough spell on audiences.

