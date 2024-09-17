‘This is the MAGIC the MCU needs’: ‘Agatha All Along’ first reactions promise a spellbinding series, but there’s one thing fans need to know

Guys, is the MCU… back? After Deadpool & Wolverine blew up the box office this summer, which in turn followed on from the critical acclaim of animated series X-Men ’97, the first reactions to Agatha All Along are in — and they promise it’s just as enchanting as fans were hoping.
The Kathryn Hahn-fronted WandaVision spinoff has been a long time coming, so long that returning to the world of Westview after three and a half years actually feels almost nostalgic. Thankfully, it looks like the series is worth the wait as the vast majority of social media reactions from those who’ve already seen the first few episodes are wildly positive, with everything from the lead performances to the scripting to the just general spooky season vibes being praised.
“This is the MAGIC the MCU needs,” Geekcentric’s Justin Lawrence declared.
The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman promised that anyone who has a “witchy soul” will love what Agatha has hiding in its cauldron.
For a show that is named after the WandaVision song that went viral, it’s good to hear Agatha All Along doesn’t disappoint in the music department either.
What’s more, those who’ve always been frustrated with the wonky pacing of previous Marvel streaming shows (looking at you, Secret Invasion) can relax — it looks like Agatha All Along has finally cracked it.
On the other hand, if there is one criticism going around that fans should be aware of, it’s that certain critics are noting that the first two episodes of the show are “a bit slow” and “shaky tonally.” That said, what it loses in tonal consistency and speed it more than makes up for in other ways…
Others warn that it might not be quite as “twisted” as the marketing promised, but its atmosphere is still very “creepy and eerie.”
Hardcore Marvel witches are bound to love what’s in store, however. In particular, everyone is lavishing praise upon Hahn herself, with Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal likewise receiving strong notices — the two of them are said to have amazing chemistry together.
After Echo had a somewhat muted reaction at the top of the year, it’s encouraging to see that Agatha All Along is gaining more attention and acclaim. Marvel has stressed that it’s no longer making miniseries and one-season wonders anymore, so there exists the potential for Agatha to get a second season if it continues this good will throughout its nine-part run, which concludes with a two-part finale on Oct. 30. The fate of Star Wars show The Acolyte proves that Disney isn’t feeling too generous these days, sadly, but with any luck Ms. Harkness and her coven can cast a strong enough spell on audiences.
Published: Sep 17, 2024 06:04 am