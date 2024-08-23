Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ reveals the cut cameo we deserved as the future of the MCU literally vanishes before our eyes

We’ve still got a few weeks to go before Agatha All Along debuts on Disney Plus, but that doesn’t mean the MCU is slumbering. New looks at Marvel‘s upcoming releases are dropping all the time, even if you have to be particularly quick on the draw to catch them. Not to mention that a fiend from the Avengers’ past is rising up from the ashes of the Infinity Saga to plague his pseudo-son/brother. Yes, don’t worry, Deadpool & Wolverine is just the beginning of the unexpected MCU comebacks to come.

Marvel Studios pulls a Megalopolis by sharing new sizzle reel for the MCU’s future, and then immediately deleting it

This week, Megalopolis made headlines once its new trailer was posted but then immediately pulled when it was found to contain fraudulent critics quotes. Clearly, Marvel thought that was a neat way of grabbing column inches as it pulled the same trick the very next day. On Thursday, the official Marvel X account shared a stunning new sizzle reel to celebrate the company’s 85th anniversary. The only hitch is some social media intern must’ve shared it too early as it was swiftly taken down. Nonetheless, this being the internet, it ain’t gone for good, and you can see it for yourself here:

Yes, in among the shots of Stan Lee in his 1970s prime and rare footage of Kevin Feige without his cap, there’s some juicy new footage from both Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World. These shots were shown to audiences at D23, but this is the first time they have been officially released online. Well, at least for a few moments.

Deadpool & Wolverine almost featured a Deadpool/Wolverine hybrid, and excuse me, why wasn’t he in the film?

Deadpool & Wolverine squeezed in as many cameos as it could handle — and then it threw in some more for good measure — but apparently, it couldn’t find room for what would’ve been the coolest multiversal variant of the lot. Concept artist David Masson has taken to Instagram to share his official concept work for a tragically deleted Deadpool-Wolverine hybrid variant that he dubs Wolverinepool (he also goes by Wolverpool or Deadverine).

I mean, just look at this beautiful dreamboat! They managed to get Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, and Matthew McConaughey but couldn’t stick this guy into the big Deadpool Corps fight scene? The only acceptable reason for his absence from the movie is that Ryan Reynolds elected to save him for a big role in Deadpool 4.

The Age of Ultron is once again upon us as James Spader returns for Vision spin-off series

via Marvel Studios

Ultron, the oft-overlooked red silver-headed stepchild of Avengers villains, is finally returning to the MCU! The Hollywood Reporter has broken the story that James Spader will be reprising his role as Tony Stark’s evil AI creation in the upcoming Vision Quest TV series, which will see Paul Bettany returning as White Vision for the first time since WandaVision. Similarly, this marks the first time Spader has reclaimed his role since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron — Ross Marquand voiced the Infinity Ultron variant from What If…? season 1. Guys, I think we now know what was up with that weird vanishing trailer glitch. Blame Ultron.

