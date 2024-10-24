‘The Queen will return’: Three little words is all it took for ‘Agatha All Along’ to destroy fans’ sanity and tease a big Marvel movie announcement

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 7.

Recommended Videos

To quote another Marvel magic-user, Agatha All Along is in the endgame now. The show’s seventh episode suitably ramped up the stakes as yet another character died and another one had their true identity revealed. As we’ve come to expect from the WandaVision spinoff, however, it’s the little things that really get the fans in a tizzy. And this time the things are very little, as just three words out of Kathryn Hahn’s mouth had the power to detonate a bomb in the Scarlet Witch-loving fandom.

Episode 7 picks up from last week’s Wiccan-centric episode, with Agatha and Billy/William/Billiam still talking through the big reveal that he’s actually Wanda Maximoff’s son. “Is she really dead?” Wiccan asks Agatha, echoing a question that Wanda warriors have been demanding Marvel answer for over two years now. “Yes,” Ms. Harkness responds, at first, seemingly crushing millions of hopes like a certain witch was crushed by a crumbling temple. But then she changes her mind: “No, maybe,” she adds.

It’s hardly a cast-iron confirmation, but this much more ambiguous answer is in sharp contrast to the way prior episodes have been keen to stress that Wanda was dead as often as possible. All it takes is a “maybe,” then, and the fans are rushing to only one conclusion: “THE SCARLET WITCH WILL RETURN.”

“is wanda maximoff really dead?”



“yes… no. maybe.”



THE SCARLET WITCH WILL RETURN. #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/ao2xsjGYTK — rin ✧ (@lizzieonfilm) October 24, 2024

The Queen is returning to snatch back her crown.

The Queen will return — itsTJTalk (@itsTJTalk) October 24, 2024

We’re getting near the end of the Witches’ Road — will Wanda be waiting for Wiccan at the end of it?

*me trying my best to not get my hopes up*



also me: pic.twitter.com/WBOQy9ThMy — bee ‎ᗢ (@stxrryeyedd) October 24, 2024

There are only two people who can tell us what’s really going on with Wanda, though: Kevin Feige and Death herself. Feige’s not picking up the phone right now, but luckily Lady Death is in our midst in the form of Aubrey Plaza. Will she confirm that Scarlet Witch is still living in next week’s two-part finale?

The only person who can definitely confirm her death (other than Kevin Feige) is death herself. — dgalaxy (@derekgdog909) October 24, 2024

Oh, it’s OK, guys, we already know the answer, thanks to an insider source!

idc what anybody else says she'll return she texted me https://t.co/JgiZoefd24 — anna 🪶 (@nicxolaism) October 24, 2024

Agatha’s non-committal answer to Billy’s question could well be a deliberate attempt to keep things vague by showrunner Jac Schaeffer and her writers. Maybe the Agatha team genuinely have no idea if, how, or why Marvel will bring Wanda back in a future project, so they are leaving it unconfirmed whether she is currently dead or in hiding — Marvel may have plans for some grand resurrection or they might just want her to turn up, shrug, and say “I got better.”

Or, who knows, maybe this was supposed to throw us off the scent for a special appearance from Elizabeth Olsen in the final two episodes, hitting Disney Plus on Oct. 30. It certainly seems like we’re closer than ever to getting an official announcement about that long-rumored Scarlet Witch movie. If Agatha concludes with a promise that Wanda will return for her very own cinematic vehicle then all this cruel toying with our emotions will be forgiven. Otherwise, Marvel, you won’t want to see us when we’re unreasonable.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy