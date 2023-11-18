Latest Marvel News: The MCU swipes its next most powerful hero from a rival superhero universe as a Disney Plus series we thought dead sets sail

Captain Marvel can’t even spend a full week at the top of the Marvel totem pole apparently, as word has it that the next most powerful MCU hero has been cast. Even if we weren’t supposed to know that yet.

Elsewhere, a Disney Plus series we all thought had been snapped out of its existence may have actually been quietly rebooted behind the scenes, at least going by encouraging production rumors. And another day, another Fantastic Four casting rumor. But, first, a plea for leniency, addressed to Kevin Feige…

Invincible creator earns Kevin Feige’s ire as he lets slip Steven Yeun’s top-secret role in Thunderbolts

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Feige might be about to go full Omni-Man on Invincible creator Robert Kirkman after the man behind Prime Video’s acclaimed superhero animated series let slip a huge whopper of an MCU spoiler. According to Kirkman, Steven Yeun has confirmed to him that he’s playing the Sentry in 2025’s Thunderbolts. “He told me ‘I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow & blue,’” Kirkman quoted Yeun as saying, which may be accurate but might’ve also been something he told him in confidence. Feige, if you are reading this; to be fair to Kirkman, this has been the prevalent rumor for months now. So maybe call off those snipers, huh?

Mads Mikkelsen as Doctor Doom? If that sounds like a dream come true then you might be in luck…

Image via Lucasfilm

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic? That’s the word on the street, with slightly less reliable info also pointing to the likes of Vanessa Kirby cast as Invisible Woman and Javier Bardem as Galactus (yes, really). The latest word on the street from Fantastic Four town is that Mads Mikkelsen could be the MCU’s Doctor Doom. The Hannibal icon has long been a fan-favorite for the role, so this is either a dream come true or a very lazily conceived lie. Personally, I think we might be in need of a more unexpected pick, but few would complain if Mads was truly to hop from Fantastic Beasts to Fantastic Four.

Vision Quest might not have anyone working on it, but it still just got an encouraging production update

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

In October, it looked like Paul Bettany’s Vision Quest TV show — focusing on White Vision, and probably pairing him up with his sons, Tommy and Billy — had died a sudden death after WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer and her writing team removed the project from their online CVs following the conclusion of the writers’ strike. So it’s rather surprising, then, that new rumored intel points to the Disney Plus series looking to start shooting in 2024. But is this really the same show if none of the original creative team are still working on it. Oy, it’s the Ship of Theseus all over again…