The MCU’s Sentry may have already been cast, and Marvel fans have a lot of thoughts

Rumors have been building over the past few months that Thunderbolts will be much more integral to the growing MCU than we thought as word has it that it will introduce the Sentry into the franchise. For those not aware, Robert Reynolds is one of Marvel’s own answers to DC’s Superman, with the Sentry operating on a whole other level of power to most of the Avengers. And now it’s possible that the role has been cast, which has caused fans to pretty much lose their minds.

According to whistleblowing Twitter account CanWeGetSomeToast, previously announced Thunderbolts cast member Steven Yeun is indeed playing Sentry, as per earlier chatter. While this is far, far from confirmed at this juncture, other insider Grace Randolph is also dishing out similar information, so the odds are certainly looking like the Oscar-nominated star will be our Sentry.

So it looks like it’s NOT an “If”. 👀



Now I REALLY want a Super Saiyan power up sequence for him. https://t.co/UuGypLzT5t — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 1, 2023

The news has immediately inspired a flood of excited reactions from those who think the sky is the limit for the Sentry in the MCU, with hopes rising that his Thunderbolts debut leads to some kind of solo project.

If you’re wondering how Sentry could fit into the upcoming MCU, let’s just say that he could be one of the few heroes able to go toe-to-toe with Kang the Conqueror.

He could also factor into plans for the long-rumored World War Hulk movie.

It had to happen at some point.

Well, Ikaris already beat him to the punch on that one (what, too soon, Eternals fans?)

Again, let’s not take this as fact just yet, but it has to be said that Steven Yeun turning out to be the Sentry is a lot more believable than previous rumors saying it was going to be Ryan Gosling.