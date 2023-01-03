10 movies and TV shows Marvel needs to announce in 2023

We’ve already seen some spectacular TV shows and movies come from the MCU and there are a whole lot of stories that need to be confirmed.

The MCU Phase 5 begins in 2023 and the movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade. The show list includes Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki season two, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again. It’s an impressive slate and yet it still doesn’t fully capture every story fans still want. With every movie and show that’s been introduced come more characters and plots that need to be explored.

X-Men

X-Men is probably the most obvious and the most needed title on this list. It’s an immensely popular franchise with live-action potential that just hasn’t been met yet. With the new version of the X-Men entering the MCU, it can really take its time to develop the story and world so that it’s more comparable to the source material. The MCU has been teasing the arrival of mutants with Kamala Khan being labeled as a mutant and with Namor’s entry in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have already been many fancasts for the roles and it’s one of the most in-demand movies that people are desperate to see.

Young Avengers

The Young Avengers would be an exciting addition to the MCU and the build-up to them already feels rewarding. This super-team was inspired by the Avengers and proved they were competent superheroes worthy of the name. Eli Bradley appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in the comics he becomes Patriot, Kate Bishop appeared in Hawkeye, America Chavez appeared in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Billy and Tommy Maximoff appeared in Wandavision. This is a good portion of the main roster and with all these characters already introduced, we just need an official announcement that this is going to happen.

Namor

Namor was one of the many great parts of Wakanda Forever, and yet it still wasn’t enough. His origin story and incredible powers were revealed, as were his motivations going forward after the conflict with Wakanda was over. He’s one of the strongest characters Marvel has, with ties to multiple teams and characters, including the Fantastic Four and Blue Marvel. He’s worthy of a standalone film that could explore more of Talokan and reveal what his true plans are. He puts his people first and he’ll do anything to protect them, which makes him a dangerous adversary to anyone who crosses him.

World War Hulk

Hulk has played a major part in other stories and it’s about time for the long-awaited World War Hulk to happen. He’s been in Avengers movies, Thor: Ragnarok, and helped out his cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk. In the comics, Hulk goes on a rampage through the Marvel universe after blaming The Illuminati for the destruction of the planet Sakaar, his wife, and his unborn child. He defeats a Skrull impersonating Black Bolt, X-Men teams, Juggernaut, Iron Man using the Hulkbuster suit, and more. The true Hulk was unleashed in this storyline and getting a story where Hulk literally ‘hulks’ out would be amazing to see.

Fantastic Four

Like X-Men, The Fantastic Four movies have never reached the amazing levels that they should have. The team consists of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, and Marvel’s First Family first appeared back in 1961. Now, with a built-in universe the team can jump into, it’s the perfect time to introduce this fantastic super-squad. The MCU has become more cosmic over the years and fans are dying to see the likes of Dr. Doom and the Silver Surfer. There also has to be a confrontation between Namor and the Fantastic Four because of their history together. He’s been both an enemy and an ally to them and he’s known for carrying an ever-burning flame for one Sue Storm.

Sentry

Sentry is the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe and is seen by many as an answer to DC’s Superman. His real name is Robert Reynolds and he’s canonically one of the earliest superheroes in Marvel Comics. He gained powers as a teenager when he snuck into a lab and took the Golden Sentry Serum to become a superhero, but he forgot who he was until he was a middle-aged man. There are rumors that a Sentry project could be officially announced soon, and with the threats growing larger in the MCU, Sentry might need to enter the scene sooner rather than later.

Blue Marvel

Blue Marvel is another powerhouse that fans really want to see and the MCU needs in its roster. His name is Adam Brashear, he’s a Black superhero from the 1960s who was also a physics professor, adventurer, and an American football player. He uses anti-matter energy to fight villains, but when his suit was damaged and his race was identified, white society turned against him and he left the superhero game behind for many years. Blue Marvel could be a great opportunity to delve into serious themes and racial tensions, and he’s one of the few people Namor calls a friend and a valuable ally.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff has been through the wringer and we need to know what will happen next in her story. She’s dealt with grief in the Disney Plus series Wandavision and took out her fury in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, yet her story is far from over. It’s been confirmed that Scarlet Witch will be in two episodes of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which should give us an idea of where she’s headed next. One can assume that she’ll be on a proverbial apology tour and return to the side of good. She’s definitely earned the right to star in her own movie and Elizabeth Olsen would absolutely kill the solo opportunity.

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is one of Jack Kirby’s greatest creations, and that’s saying a lot. Norrin Radd once lived in the utopian planet Zenn-La until Galactus consumed his world. He tried to save his planet, but was instead turned into Galuctus’ herald, forced to surf the galaxy and find planets for the cosmic entity to eat. When he met the Fantastic Four, however, he turned his life around and stood against Galactus, and became a hero. Silver Surfer has amazing cosmic powers and a comic design that you just can’t beat. Once the Fantastic Four comes o the MCU, the Sentinel of the Spaceways shouldn’t be too far behind.

Midnight Sons

The Midnight Sons are a different and darker kind of team in Marvel. This is a team with occult ties that are equipped to handle the magical conflicts in the world, though they’re not as tight-knit and wholesome as the Avengers. The members have included the likes of Doctor Strange, Blade, Wong, and Moon Knight, all of whom have been introduced (or will be) in the MCU. Kit Harrington’s Black Knight was set up in Eternals, and although he’s not part of the team in the comics, he would make a great addition. The MCU is leaning more into horror elements with the movie Werewolf by Night and the upcoming Blade movie, starring Mahershali Ali, and it won’t be long until the Midnight Sons are needed to keep the darkness in check.