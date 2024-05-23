Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Photo via Marvel Studios
Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it

There's an exciting whisper on the wind.
Christian Bone
Published: May 23, 2024 07:08 am

Is Deadpool & Wolverine a one-off farewell to Fox’s X-Men franchise? Or is it just the beginning of a new lease of life for Hugh Jackman’s Logan and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson within the MCU? That’s the big question going into this summer’s Deadpool 3, but it’s certainly the fandom’s dearest desire that our new favorite dynamic duo will be back.

If a reunion was ever going to happen, 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars seemed like the only option. Given that the grand conclusion to the Multiverse Saga is expected to bring back a bunch of Marvel legacy stars, a sneaky return from Jackman once more would make sense. In fact, various rumors have pointed to this being in the works, potentially with Jackman teaming up with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man (be still my beating heart).

Just to keep you fully apprized of the situation, there is some talk happening about ‘Pool and Wolvie working together even sooner, though. It’s not so much the latest word on the street as a whisper heard in a doorway, but there is some chatter happening that Marvel Studios might be considering putting the two characters in Avengers 5 (formerly known as The Kang Dynasty). Even better, this would be in addition to their roles in Secret Wars.

This rumor does contrast with what we’ve heard about Kang Dynasty so far, which is that it wouldn’t be as huge in scope as its Infinity Saga counterpart, Infinity War, and would instead focus on a small group of Avengers, made up of those from Phases Four and Five — including Sam Wilson’s Captain America, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. The multiversal mayhem was then expected to unfold in Secret Wars.

Still, with Kang potentially being written out of the film, it might make more sense to simply give us the good stuff sooner than later and bring in the big guns like Deadpool and Wolverine ASAP. Especially as D&W looks set to be one of the biggest MCU success stories of the decade once it hits theaters this July 26.

Again, though, this is just a mutant murmuring rather than anything we should get ourselves too excited about. The good news is that, despite being director-less, the last word on Avengers 5 said it was still fully on target to make its release date of May 7, 2026. Waiting less than two years for more Wade ‘n’ Logan? We could manage that.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'