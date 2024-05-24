‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease

New day, new Deadpool 3 cameo. At this point, it would be easier to list the actors, MCU vets or otherwise, who haven’t been linked to some sort of role in Deadpool & Wolverine than those that have. One more we can add to that list? Ryan Reynolds’ pal and fellow soccer club owner, Rob McElhenney.
The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia favorite’s involvement in this summer’s superhero blockbuster was confirmed by the two men themselves in the latest episode of Disney Plus’ Welcome to Wrexham. According to Reynolds, McElhenney’s cameo came about when, due to Reynolds’ busy schedule, he had to travel to the set to discuss Wrexham matters, at which point the Wade Wilson actor offered him a small part in the film.
“Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around,” Reynolds joked (we hope). We did get some behind-the-scenes footage from the set, though, albeit with all the juicy bits — like specific sets and costumes — blurred out, with on-screen text reading “Deadpool Censored Material.”
The most interesting scene from the show for Deadpool detectives sees Reynolds and McElhenney talking in Reynolds’ trailer, with the latter wearing a large coat to cover the costume he’s wearing. The coat didn’t quite do its job, though, as a closer look at McElhenney’s collar reveals a giveaway logo.
Marvel should know by now that it’s impossible to pull the wool over the Marvel fandom’s eyes, and it seems they’ve already worked out who McElhenney is playing: he’s got to be a TVA Minuteman!
See that red insignia poking out from under the actor’s coat? That’s the revamped TVA logo that we’ve already seen worn by the Minutemen in the trailers.
As for how McElhenney’s Minuteman factors into the plot, fans also have some hilarious ideas on that front.
If they weren’t already doing this, they’re now going to add it in reshoots thanks to this comment.
If McElhenney’s TVA agent is outed as his It’s Always Sunny character, though, that would be ideal. Now that would be a real multiverse of madness.
We’ve heard about everyone from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck to Tom Hiddleston to Elvis Presley potentially showing up in D&W (OK, maybe not Elvis), but McElhenney is one of the few so far to be 100% confirmed to appear. Even if it is a walk-on part, his cameo will no doubt be Welcome to Wrexham fans’ favorite scene.
Deadpool & Wolverine unveils its secrets when it enters theaters on July 26.