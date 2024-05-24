‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease

New day, new Deadpool 3 cameo. At this point, it would be easier to list the actors, MCU vets or otherwise, who haven’t been linked to some sort of role in Deadpool & Wolverine than those that have. One more we can add to that list? Ryan Reynolds’ pal and fellow soccer club owner, Rob McElhenney.

Recommended Videos

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia favorite’s involvement in this summer’s superhero blockbuster was confirmed by the two men themselves in the latest episode of Disney Plus’ Welcome to Wrexham. According to Reynolds, McElhenney’s cameo came about when, due to Reynolds’ busy schedule, he had to travel to the set to discuss Wrexham matters, at which point the Wade Wilson actor offered him a small part in the film.

“Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around,” Reynolds joked (we hope). We did get some behind-the-scenes footage from the set, though, albeit with all the juicy bits — like specific sets and costumes — blurred out, with on-screen text reading “Deadpool Censored Material.”

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Rob McElhenney will be making an appearance in #DeadpoolAndWolverine



(🎥: @WrexhamFX) pic.twitter.com/G7BWvEQ87I — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 24, 2024

The most interesting scene from the show for Deadpool detectives sees Reynolds and McElhenney talking in Reynolds’ trailer, with the latter wearing a large coat to cover the costume he’s wearing. The coat didn’t quite do its job, though, as a closer look at McElhenney’s collar reveals a giveaway logo.

Marvel should know by now that it’s impossible to pull the wool over the Marvel fandom’s eyes, and it seems they’ve already worked out who McElhenney is playing: he’s got to be a TVA Minuteman!

he’s playing a TVA agent — harv (@harvv) May 24, 2024

See that red insignia poking out from under the actor’s coat? That’s the revamped TVA logo that we’ve already seen worn by the Minutemen in the trailers.

Rob McElhenney has a cameo as a TVA agent in Deadpool and Wolverine pic.twitter.com/YJq9hHcIUt — Grant. (@MKSongbird) May 24, 2024

As for how McElhenney’s Minuteman factors into the plot, fans also have some hilarious ideas on that front.

Rob being a TVA agent that gets offed by Deadpool would be hilarious 🤣 https://t.co/u9NbzwGca3 — MARTIN🍉 (@IRISHWOLFHD) May 24, 2024

If they weren’t already doing this, they’re now going to add it in reshoots thanks to this comment.

Rob (as a TVA agent) is gonna ask Deadpool "What soccer team do you support" and he's gonna turn to the camera, wink and say Wrexham. — HarvisterC (@harvisterc) May 24, 2024

If McElhenney’s TVA agent is outed as his It’s Always Sunny character, though, that would be ideal. Now that would be a real multiverse of madness.

i hope rob shows up as mac bc deadpool gets dragged into the sunnyverse somehow while he’s at the tva or something unserious like that PLS https://t.co/HdvpM1EDKC — lissy (@babeygirlmac) May 24, 2024

We’ve heard about everyone from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck to Tom Hiddleston to Elvis Presley potentially showing up in D&W (OK, maybe not Elvis), but McElhenney is one of the few so far to be 100% confirmed to appear. Even if it is a walk-on part, his cameo will no doubt be Welcome to Wrexham fans’ favorite scene.

Deadpool & Wolverine unveils its secrets when it enters theaters on July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more