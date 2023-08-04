Disney Plus could be poaching from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ to bring Scarlet Witch back to the MCU

Wanda Maximoff minions are desperate for news on when the Scarlet Witch will be resurrected in the MCU, something that proves once again that Marvel fans are the most loyal in the world — if you can go on a multiversal massacre of a rampage and attempt to kill an innocent teenage girl and are still beloved, that’s really saying something. While nothing official has come out as yet, though, rumors have been swirling about a secret potential comeback for Elizabeth Olsen’s sorceress.

Marvel Studios is believed to be secretly producing a Disney Plus Special Presentation alongside WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Supposedly titled Witches Road, as based on the comic book storyline of the same name, the special is meant to dive into the history of witchcraft in the MCU more than ever before. Given the shared themes and the enormous success of their earlier project, it’s no surprise that we’re hearing a veteran of Netflix’s Wednesday is being entrusted with helming this special.

Image via Marvel Studios

According to scooper CWGST on Instagram, Gandja Monteiro will be directing the Witches Road one-off. In addition to working on such hit shows as The Witcher and The Walking Dead: Dead City, Monteiro is known for shooting two episodes of Wednesday. She’ll be making her MCU debut with one episode of Coven of Chaos, so it makes sense that she would be kept on for Witches Road as it’s believed to have filmed alongside the six-part series, starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness.

Again, the Witches Road special has yet to even be announced, although Marvel did sneak in a tease for it in the She-Hulk finale, but Scarlet Witch worshippers may just find a reason not to dream-walk into another universe in the not-so-distant future.