Marvel Studios’ ‘Vision Quest’ finally gets a production update

Disney and Marvel Studios more often than not tend to lay out a relatively concrete roadmap of its upcoming small and big screen projects; however, many of said projects a shroud of mystery hanging their heads until they are more or less wrapped and ready for audiences to get their hands on.

One such project is the Disney Plus series Vision Quest, which Marvel has for the most part kept a tight lid on. It took the efforts of some internet sleuths to get an as-concrete-as-possible update on the show’s production. Said sleuths uncovered a listing with the Writers Guild of America which reveals Megan McDonnell and Peter Cameron are attached to the project as writers (via ComicBook).

Both writers are Marvel veterans, with McDonnell having pitched in on WandaVision and the upcoming feature film The Marvels. Cameron, meanwhile, also contributed to Marvel’s debut Disney Plus show, and has been involved with some of the MCU’s more supernatural projects such as Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night.

Vision Quest is rumored to be tying up some loose ends left behind by WandaVision, which is likely to address S.W.O.R.D’s “White Vision” we saw towards the end of the series. It may well be an adaptation of a comic book storyline of the same name during which the Avengers struggle to rein the rogue Vision in.

What we’re likely to see a lot sooner, however, is a different WandaVision follow up by way of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which kicked off filming not too long ago.