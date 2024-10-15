‘We wanted to find similarities’: ‘Agatha All Along’ star Joe Locke reveals the subtle link he has to Elizabeth Olsen, and everyone missed it

We’re five episodes into Agatha All Along, but by tomorrow, we’ll be gearing up for The Wiccan Show instead. Indeed, say what you will about how obtusely obvious Teen’s identity was, or the show’s recent narrative struggles following that strong two-episode premiere; the scene in which Wiccan finally took the proverbial gloves off was metal as all hell.

And speaking of all hell, it looks set to break loose in a big way over the next four episodes. We now have two different sides to cheer for between Billy, and Agatha’s ragtag, thoroughly disarrayed coven. Moreover, the reveal of Rio’s identity is next on the list following Billy’s, all while the possibility of Mephisto lurks in the hopes and dreams of the fanbase.

But none of that would compare to the return of Infinity Saga veteran Wanda Maximoff, especially if she got to stand next to her long-lost son after all this time. Should that happen, we may pick up on a technical side-by-side recently teased by Joe Locke, first in the show, and now in a recent interview with Variety.

Joe Locke used Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch movement coach to help him become Billy/Wiccan in "Agatha All Along."



“We worked to find similarities in both Billy and Wanda, the way they use their magic. Fans of the comic corner know that Billy’s powers are pretty much the same… pic.twitter.com/l66AKC7f15 — Variety (@Variety) October 14, 2024

Apparently Locke teamed up with Jennifer White, the movement coach who worked with Elizabeth Olsen on previous MCU projects, in hopes of channeling Wiccan’s mother during the scenes involving magical choreography. The small glimpse we got of his powers in episode five, wherein he manipulated the minds of Jennifer and Lilia before blasting those two into a quicksand-esque mud pit, was indeed Scarlet Witch-coded.

Locke also offered some insight into the psychology of Wiccan, and how that plays into the gray-area alignment of not only the show’s major players, but the wider cast of Marvel’s mystical roster. He notes that Billy’s actions weren’t heroic, which may cause us to question whether or not Billy is a hero or not, as Wanda did previously in WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (never mind the less-than-ideal real-world parameters that led to that second one).

Moreover, Agatha herself is understood as a villain, but Agatha All Along certainly isn’t treating her as outrightly evil. Regardless of how well or how poorly it’s been seized, the opportunity to focus on depth of character is absolutely present in the show, given that it moves away from traditional Marvel stylings/pivot points of good guys and bad guys.

That is, it’s not operating with those stylings for the time being. If the fan prophecy comes true and Bucket Hat Mystery Man from the trailer does indeed turn out to be Mephisto, there’s a good to fair chance that Agatha, Wiccan, and company are going to find themselves in “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” territory. All the while, the Salem Seven lurk in the shadows, ready to pounce at not even a moment’s notice, and we get the distinct impression that Nicholas Scratch isn’t quite as dead as Agatha thinks. This show, after all, is based on the Marvel comics.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode series finale on Oct. 30.

