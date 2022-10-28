Marvel fans request elaboration after ‘WandaVision’ spinoff news leaves them split
The Ws keep coming for WandaVision worshippers. Not only is the Elizabeth Olsen vehicle the most highly decorated Marvel show in terms of both awards and critical acclaim, it already has a spinoff in the works centering around Kathryn Hahn’s sorceress supervillain. But, by the looks of things, Agatha: Coven of Chaos might not be the only offshoot of the Disney Plus series as another related project is rumored to be in the works. This time focusing on Scarlet Witch’s synthezoid spouse.
While it’s by no means confirmed at this point, word on the street has it that Marvel is developing a new series called Vision Quest. Exactly what quest Paul Bettany’s artificial Avenger would embark on isn’t clear right now, but current intel says it would either involve White Vision going off in search of his own identity following WandaVision or else see him seek out Wanda, after her death in Doctor Strange 2.
Generally, the announcement of a new Marvel project leaves the crowd overjoyed at more MCU content on the way, but for whatever reason, the internet seems split right down the middle on Vision Quest. Some, of course, are overjoyed about the news.
WandaVision forever!
Some will be happy if Vision just does nothing but drop profound platitudes.
Others have sold their soul to the Marvel machine long ago.
On the other hand, however, different fans are fuming over the rumor, preferring various other potential series over this one.
Some people are inadvertently revealing they never watched WV in the first place.
Well, that went from 0-Thanos very quickly.
Who’s giving the orders around here?
Whatever side of the debate you find yourself on, one thing’s for certain: Doctor Strange and Vision are going to have a very awkward conversation at the end of this show.
Again, Vision Quest is just a rumor right now, but Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming to hex us all over again in winter 2023.