Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Wonder Man, Marvel Zombies, and more unveiled in Marvel Studios TV sizzle reel

Marvel Studios TV schedule for 2025 is looking stacked and to get you all in the loop and hyped to see what’s coming next, a new sizzle reel has been released showcasing clips from a variety of upcoming titles.

Included in the almost two-minute-long reel are clips from What If? Season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and even Wonder Man. That’s a lot of content, and it covers close to everything that Marvel fans can look forward to seeing on Disney Plus in 2025.

These shows also all have release dates — with some that were previously known and others that are fresh — so now MCU fans everywhere can start marking their calendars. So that you can easily make your plans, here’s a list of all of the important dates.

What If? Season 3 – Dec. 22, 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Jan. 25, 2025

Daredevil Born Again – March 4, 2025

Ironheart – June 24, 2025

Eyes of Wakanda – Aug. 6, 2025

Marvel Zombies – October, 2025

Wonder Man – December, 2025

From the footage shared, we finally get a new glimpse of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk meeting up again, this time inside the MCU. The pair share a short conversation before we get more action shots, and there are plenty of easter eggs from the original show that fans can find if they look close enough.

Ironheart is one of the other major series that was showcased today and in this new clip, we see Riri Williams looking to build something new and showing off her suit of armor. While that might seem brief, the Wonder Man clip is equally as short and simply introduces us to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will be playing the titular character in the show. From the short clip, it does look like a lot of fun, and it has plenty of potential.

In the animated department, we get a look at the series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which has quite a unique art style unlike anything else Marvel has delivered before. Eyes of Wakanda also looks to be another outlier when it comes to its animation, but in this teaser, we only have a few seconds to see what it’s all about.

What If? looks just like you remember from the first two seasons except this time, there are new stories to sink your teeth into. And finally, we see Marvel Zombies, a series that looks just how it is described and maintains the signature style coined by What If?

If all that wasn’t enough, we also learned the streaming debut date for Deadpool & Wolverine (drum roll, please). It was confirmed that the Deadpool threequel will be arriving on Disney Plus this Nov. 12, so if you haven’t seen the movie or just want to enjoy it again (we don’t blame you) that’s the day you’ll get your chance.

Expect a lot more news regarding all of these upcoming projects in the next few months and into 2025, as Marvel looks poised to ensure our watch lists are full the brim for much of next year. One thing is for sure, Marvel TV isn’t going anywhere, and fans have plenty to be hyped about coming in the next 12 months.

