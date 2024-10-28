‘Agatha All Along’ to make MCU history with its final episodes

After many weeks of playing with the emotions of Marvel fans, Agatha All Along is set to conclude its nine-episode run on Oct. 30. Whether or not you’ve enjoyed the that ride Agatha and company have taken us on, this series is still set to make MCU history… and for a reason that could become more common.

Agatha All Along is to become the first series in the franchise so far to release its penultimate episode alongside the finale on the same day. That’s right, if you’ve been sick of waiting week after week to see what goes down next, you’re finally in luck. The finale will arrive as two back-to-back episodes, meaning there’s all the more runtime to sink your teeth into.

Plenty of MCU television series have aired dual episodes before. Prior to Agatha All Along, however, it has only ever been for a show’s premiere episode. In fact, Agatha All Along adopted this same technique when releasing episodes one and two both on Sept. 18. Now, more than a month later, fans will be treated to the double feature release technique once more, as the series concludes its magical story.

The Marvel Studios TV release schedule has changed

Screenshot via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

While most Marvel shows release new episodes weekly, it’s great to see the studio trying out different ways to deliver content. Earlier in 2024, we also saw Echo launch with every episode available to binge at once, so it would seem that the showrunners aren’t set in stone when it comes to how they release their projects.

There’s plenty of debate as to whether it’s better to get all of a show at once or have it drip-fed over the course of weeks, but with Agatha All Along, the great thing is you’ve gotten a bit of both.

We expect the ending of Agatha All Along will be a bittersweet experience. This series has been one of the most unique and tonally interesting additions to the MCU in a long time, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of criticism.

As the series has progressed, the episodes have only gotten better and episode seven even managed to snag one of the highest scores that any TV episode in the MCU has ever seen on IMBd.

Photo via Marvel Television

It remains to be seen how they will tie up the story being told in Agatha’s first time as a titular character, but it can only be as magical and full of twists as we’ve come to expect over the last seven weeks. For that reason, we simply can’t wait to find out what’s in store.

Who knows, it could even give us a glimpse of more Agatha to come. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see to know for sure. Fortunately, there are 80 minutes of combined runtime to conclude this story between episodes eight and nine, so there’s plenty of time for the team to work and give us a satisfying conclusion.

If you haven’t yet caught up on Agatha All Along then you’re in luck! There’s still time to binge through the first seven episodes before the final two are released on Oct. 30, 2024, at 9 pm ET. All of the series can be enjoyed with a subscription to Disney Plus right now.

