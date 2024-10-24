‘Deserves an Emmy for this episode’: The breakout star of ‘Agatha All Along’ has been identified, and it’s definitely not who you think it is

Another week, another spellbinding episode of Agatha All Along. Throughout the MCU’s latest offspring, each of the coven members has gotten a chance to shine.

While the show is named after Agatha, teamwork is the name of the game on the Witches’ Road. Last week we witnessed Teen’s (aka Billy Maximoff) backstory unfold, and Joe Locke was praised for his portrayal of the confused young boy. However, this week’s star is Patti LuPone, and she’s swiftly taken the cake for the best performance in Agatha All Along so far. But when you consider her portfolio, it all begins to make sense.

Patti LuPone absolutely stunned in Agatha All Along episode 7

Patti LuPone deserves an Emmy for this episode of #AgathaAllAlong. pic.twitter.com/WO2S4UxaDt — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) October 24, 2024

Agatha All Along might still have two episodes to go, but fans are already declaring episode 7 the best episode of the season. Focused on Lilia’s trial, the episode finally explained all the weird behaviors she has been displaying all season, and gave Patti LuPone the stage to let her acting chops shine.

The beauty of episode 7 was in the masterful writing and directing that Patti LuPone brought to life with her performance. Since episode 2, each episode of Agatha All Along has seen the witches of the coven dealing with trials specific to their fears and secrets. Since we met LuPone’s character, Lilia, it’s been clear that she has a bit of both.

The episode also brilliantly played with the idea of non-linear storytelling, as it was revealed that Lilia experiences her life out of order. This explained the times she would randomly say some phrases, or have lapses in her memory. Flipping back and forth through time, we see Lilia come to terms with the nature of her powers, and her ultimate fate. LuPone’s acting throughout the episode, from dazed and absent, to insightful and manic, and now finally calmly accepting her fate, is worthy of tons of praise.

Patti lupone delivered a better performance in one episode than Robert Downey jr has ever given as iron man #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/Ml7o0zGmYy — Ikaris all along* (@houseofikaris) October 24, 2024

So is LuPone the MCU’s breakout star? It sure looks like it. Online, fans haven’t stopped raving about her performance. One fan cheekily said, “Patti LuPone delivered a better performance in one episode than Robert Downey Jr. has ever given as Iron Man.” Many unanimously agreed that LuPone deserves an Emmy for her performance in the episode, and we couldn’t agree more.

LuPone’s illustrious career

While Agatha All Along might be some people’s first introduction to Patti LuPone, she is a veteran on the screen and the stage. She made her Broadway debut in 1973, and has starred in dozens of productions in the decades since. She has won three Tony Awards, for her performances as Eva Peron in Evita, Rose in Gypsy, and one for her performance as Joanne in Steven Sondheim’s Company. LuPone is also a two-time Grammy Award winner, with vocals and flair that could bring any house down. She received the awards for her work on the album recording of Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogany.

Outside of musical theatre, LuPone also has a stellar film and TV career. In the last few years, she has appeared in numerous roles that continue to showcase her undeniable versatility. From horror to comedy, LuPone it’s impossible for the veteran not to shine. If anything, her portrayal of Lilia is somewhat of a combination of all her finest moments throughout her career!

