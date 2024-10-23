Patti LuPone admits that even she can’t remember one of the most important ‘Agatha All Along’ plot points

We’ll be just one week away from the series finale of Agatha All Along after this evening, and it’s hard to say precisely what lies ahead for Agatha, Billy, and the suspiciously absent Rio over these last three episodes.

You would, of course, be forgiven for being just as foggy about what’s already happened. After all, one of the show’s main cast members, Patti LuPone, couldn’t remember a key piece of MCU lore that also happened to be their character’s most significant impact on this canon thus far.

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, LuPone revealed that the wig and prop masters of her current Broadway show, The Roommate, came up to her and began geeking out over the reveal that Lilia, her Agatha All Along character, was the one responsible for putting the sigil on Teen. Only in that moment did LuPone remember that she did, in fact, do that.

The wig master and prop master came up to me individually and went, ‘You put the sigil on Teen!’ I totally forgot. I went, ‘Oh, right! I did.’

Indeed, episode six of Agatha All Along, “Familiar by Thy Side,” revealed that Lilia was working as a hired psychic for William Kaplan’s Bar Mitzvah (prior to him gaining the soul of Billy Maximoff, which brings him back to life after a car crash), which is how she wound up reading his palm, and subsequently led her to placing the sigil on him as protection. The sigil prevented any witch from remembering or learning his identity, and given LuPone’s memory lapse, suffice to say it was quite effective.

Of course, the sigil is only Lilia’s biggest contribution so far. LuPone also revealed in the interview that the upcoming episode seven will see Lilia take the spotlight for the divination trial. As it turns out, Billy’s attack on the witches in the fifth episode didn’t lead to Lilia’s and Jennifer’s demise after all.

Jac is so clever in how she can lay in the puzzle and then resolve it. I didn’t connect the dots when I first read all of the episodes. In seven, as Lilia’s powers are awakening, she’s tying up all of these events that we’ve seen in the previous episodes. There’s an explanation to it.

By the sounds of things, then, episode seven is going to be a key narrative crux for the whole show, and we’d be wise to expect an influx of revelations by the episode’s end. But then again, we should have expected that anyway; we mustn’t forget that this is effectively the penultimate Agatha All Along episode, as the remaining two will be dropped together to mark the show’s finale. And given how little has actually occurred in a narrative sense thus far, it’s really no surprise that episode seven is being touted as revelation-heavy by LuPone.

For now, we know that the sigil has officially been broken, that Agatha is fully aware of Billy’s goal of seeking out his twin brother Tommy, and that Billy and Agatha’s alliance is a reluctant one, as neither party has made their animosity towards the other a secret. Dramatic tension, do your stuff (hopefully)!

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode finale on Oct. 30.

