‘I just now got the joke’: How did Marvel get away with this egregiously naughty ‘Agatha All Along’ gag that you most likely missed?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Agatha All Along.

Recommended Videos

In the exciting sixth episode of Disney Plus’ Agatha All Along, Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences were reintroduced to Evan Peters’ Ralph Bohner. Peters first played the character in 2021’s WandaVision, when Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness controlled his mind to make him pretend to be Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, Wanda Maximoff’s brother.

In Agatha All Along, however, Bohner is a shadow of his former self, cutting a disheveled, nervous, and frightened figure as he provided Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff with crucial information about the Westview anomaly in exchange for cash. But a Bohner family in-joke arguably provided the episode’s biggest shock.

Image via Disney Plus

During the lucid version of Billy Maximoff’s interrogation scene (when he was still only known as “Teen”), which took place in Agatha Harkness’ house while she was under Wanda Maximoff’s spell (which was actually the old Bohner house in reality), Agatha was wearing a shirt that clearly came straight out of Ralph Bohner’s wardrobe. It featured a naughty joke that many viewers missed.

What was the cheeky gag in the sixth episode of Agatha All Along?

https://twitter.com/caroldenvrs/status/1847051707668213806

Agatha Harkness was wearing a shirt from Ralph Bohner’s wardrobe that said “Bohner family reunion,” followed by an image of a camping scene and the words “pitch a tent.” It’s a cheeky play on the word “Bohner” (which, as everyone knows, is a slang term for male arousal), as “pitch a tent” jokingly draws a picture of what it looks like when that happens.

It’s arguably the most sexually charged joke in the MCU since Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark referred to Hulk and Black Widow playing “hide the zucchini” in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and it really makes you wonder how Marvel got away with it in a Disney Plus show.

Agatha All Along costume designer Daniel Selon recently took to Instagram to explain how the shirt came to be in the witchy series.

“Kathryn brilliantly asked me, “where did Agatha’s clothes come from? If I’ve taken over Ralph Bohner‘s house, whose clothes am I wearing?” So we decided that for the lucid version of the interrogation scene, we should see her wearing something that existed in Ralph’s closet. I thought, he’s definitely a graphic t-shirt kind of dude and I bet there’s an old family reunion t-shirt in his dresser drawer. How about a camping theme? Jac and the writers brainstormed some jokes, my team sketched this graphic and here we are! Privately I wondered, are we really going to squeeze a boner joke into this dark and mysterious show about witches? Is this the best job ever? The answer to both questions was YES!

The post provided a fun insight into the workings of Agatha All Along’s production, but it’s still surprising that it was greenlit.

When a user called @caroldenvrs posted the story on X, the responses were a mixture of people who enjoyed the joke and those who wanted the shirt — which is, FYI, available to purchase.

https://twitter.com/alexanderB_20/status/1847143864374906946

https://twitter.com/DoctorWhoHugh/status/1847259605396767122

https://twitter.com/sause_secret/status/1847258213046992987

It remains to be seen if Agatha All Along will succeed in squeezing more spicy jokes into its three remaining episodes. We would be truly excited to find out if it does (and we secretly hope that’s the case, for the sake of our decidedly immature sense of humor).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy