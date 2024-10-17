‘I hate everything’: Marvel just brought back a beloved legacy icon for a surprise cameo, but this time the fans are furious

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6.

Slipping in a cameo from a fan-favorite we haven’t seen for a while has become Marvel’s go-to trick to get the fandom on side again in recent years. Just look at Deadpool & Wolverine — it’s the biggest live-action movie of the year, and its cameo content is practically 99% proof. Agatha All Along might just have gone too far, though, in pulling off the exact same cameo for the second time.

Agatha episode 6 takes the form of a flashback installment that clears up most of the questions we had regarding how Joe Locke’s Teen could really be a resurrected Billy Maximoff. There was a lot of plot furniture to get through, as well as reminding viewers of the ins and outs of WandaVision, but the show found an attention-grabbing way of delivering all the exposition: get an X-Men legend to say it.

When Billy finds a contact willing to talk about what really happened in Westview, it turns out to be none other than Ralph Bohner, aka Not Pietro, aka Evan Peters! This marks the second time the former Fox star has made an unexpected appearance in the MCU, following his similarly surprising return in WandaVision. This time, however, it seems folks aren’t so happy to see him.

Why are Marvel fans quick(silver) to anger over that Agatha cameo?

Screenshot via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

As welcome a presence as Peters always is in anything, the fans’ problems with his Agatha comeback are myriad. First, we’re all still stung from the fact that he didn’t turn out to be Fox’s Quicksilver after all, and was just some dude with a gag name. Next, those shots of him in the mid-season trailer got people thinking he might’ve been Mephisto or Nicholas Scratch or anyone who actually had an impact on the story.

Most of all, though, Wanda diehards are furious that their desperately held fan theory over Elizabeth Olsen’s return has now been squashed by The Return of Ralph Bohner. As one angry tweeter, who might be on the verge of their own Multiverse of Madness-alike evil turn, put it, “THE BLANK WESTVIEW TITLE CARD WAS ****ING EVAN PETERS OH WE GOT RALPH BOHNER’D AGAIN.”

You see, Scarlet Witch supremacists have been eagerly awaiting, week by week, to see who could fill a certain blank spot in the Agatha credits. Every episode has had a space for an unknown guest star, as placed over an illustration of the Westview hex. This made clear that, whoever this guest star was, they were someone from WandaVision who had a connection to the hex. So, yes, it makes sense that it was Peters, but many were convinced it was going to be Olsen.

“We got bonered again 2020 flashbacks all the way,” bemoaned one heartbroken fan. “[EP] Jac schaeffer knows how to clown this fandom like no one else,” wrote another. Or, as someone else succinctly summed up, along with a screenshot of Peters’ credit, “I hate everything.”

But, wait, all hope is not yet lost, Maximoff maniacs. Others are not letting something as spurious as the evidence of their eyeballs crush their dreams, and they remain certain that there’s still a Scarlet Witch cameo coming before the series ends. “My take: it is being used to place guest stars there, so… anyone can be in that title card,” someone speculated. “Wait till they change it to lizzy in the finale,” another confidently predicted.

Petition to have Evan Peters turn up in the MCU at least every three years just to troll us all. We’ll find out if the Wanda worriers are right as Agatha All Along continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.

