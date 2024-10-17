‘She was the reason why Multiverse of Madness happened’: Marvel reveals how this ‘Agatha All Along’ character secretly changed the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 6.

With a mid-season trailer spoiling that Joe Locke’s Teen really was Billy Maximoff, the biggest question we had left going into Agatha All Along episode 6 was who had placed the sigil on him in the first place. Teen — I mean, Billy has had a spell placed on him all season which prevented him from being able to speak his name out loud. Due to the mechanics of the spell, not even the caster could remember putting it on him.

Theories were rife online over who could’ve cast the sigil, with options including Agatha or Teen himself, or even —and this was the one everyone was keeping their Darkhold-stained fingers crossed for — Scarlet Witch. Episode 6 finally reveals the truth, though, and in doing so it tells us who changed the entire shape of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga without realizing it. Lilia Calderu, you wicked witch, you.

Yes, in the flashback-heavy episode to Teen’s past, we learn that he was once William Kaplan, and he had encountered Lilia before — she was hired as a palm reader for his bar mitzvah. During his reading, Lilia appeared to have one of her psychic turns which led her to slip an enchanted rune, with the sigil spell on it, onto his person.

Not only did this stop Billy from being able to speak his name in the present, we’re also left to infer that it was Lilia’s sigil that ensured Wanda couldn’t detect Billy’s presence in the Sacred Timeline, thereby causing her to go on a bloody rampage across reality to find variants of her sons in Doctor Strange 2. As one fan aptly said, “She was the reason why Multiverse of Madness happened…”

You know what this means, though? The moment Wanda pulls herself out of that rubble on Mount Wundagore, she’s coming straight for Lilia.

Lilia’s dalliance with Death in medieval times is gonna be a walk in the park compared to what happens when the Scarlet Witch gets a hold of her.

“Are you telling me Wanda is dead because of Patti LuPone?” someone asked. Yeah, Agatha nation is finding this one hard to compute.

Why did Lilia place the sigil on Billy?

The interesting thing about why Lilia put the sigil on Billy is that even she may not know the reason herself. Throughout the season, Lilia has had moments where she seems to become possessed by future knowledge, which then fades away once the moment of psychic connection is over. The flashback to William’s bar mitzvah looks like one of these episodes. What’s more, the sigil itself wiped her memory of meeting William, although she should get this memory back now it’s finally been broken three years later.

OK, so why did Future Lilia want a sigil placed on William? We know the sigil is a protection spell, so it’s possible she was trying to protect him from Agatha, or potentially even Rio or the Salem Seven, depending on how the rest of the season plays out. It’s even possible that Lilia had to place the sigil on William in order to stop Wanda from finding him. As cruel as it may be, it’s conceivable that her dark turn had to happen for the sake of the Sacred Timeline, much like Loki tells us Thanos’ Snap is a fixed temporal point.

Maybe Wanda’s multiversal madness must occur in order for the events of Avengers: Secret Wars to ultimately unfold, allowing the heroes to defeat Doctor Doom and save all of reality. I’m not saying Patti LuPone is secretly the most important person in the whole MCU, but I’m not not saying that, either.

