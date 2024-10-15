‘Yeah, you’re all so old!’: Get ready to feel 100 years older in just 20 seconds as ‘Agatha All Along’ star reveals how he got into Marvel

A lot of things can make you feel ancient. Maybe it’s watching your child grow up, which is a beautiful and heart-wrenching reminder of how quickly time passes. Maybe it’s realizing your favorite movie came out 20 years ago. Or maybe it’s watching a funny interview with the stars of Agatha All Along and realizing once again that one of those stars is super, super young.

Joe Locke, who plays the noteworthy character Teen (or should we say Billy?), in the MCU‘s latest series, shared his superhero origin story in a recent interview. You’re going to want to hear this one. The actor said, “I grew up with the MCU” and explained how he was just five years old when Iron Man came out in 2008. Yes, five years old! Locke’s equally hilarious costar, Kathryn Hahn looked flabbergasted at this, which was when he said jokingly, “You’re all so old!”

Joe Locke when asked if he was a marvel fan prior to working on #AgathaAllAlong : "I grew up with the mcu, i was 5 when the first iron man film came out…" Kathryn's reaction is my favorite 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZbrDBjMOcH — Cindy ⚠️ Agatha All Along ⚠️ (@multyfandom29) October 13, 2024

Locke continued by saying Marvel was “an integral part of my childhood,” which is a sobering thought. It’s also another reminder that no matter how astute and wise he is, he’s still only 21 years old. For comparison, when Iron Man came out in 2008, Hahn, who is 51, was 35. So, it’s no wonder she had that exasperated reaction. This whole thing is even more mind-boggling when you realize 2010 was 14 years ago and not just yesterday.

Locke has talked about being a Marvel fan elsewhere, and every time he brings his sharp sense of humor, intelligence, and frankness to an interview, it’s a good day. In April 2024, he told Variety what is perhaps the biggest understatement ever uttered when he acknowledged the difference between the Heartstopper fandom, who adore him for his character Charlie, and the Marvel fandom, who always have a critique at the ready. “Marvel fans are very open with their opinions. But they’re not in a Marvel show, so—” Here he blew a raspberry. “I’m doing the one thing that they really wish they could be doing. Sorry!” It may be harsh, but he speaks the truth.

Imagine having the delightful experience of watching Iron Man as a kid and then, 16 years later, playing a character whose identity reconfigures the entire MCU and whose big reveal goes down in history as one of the franchise’s best. Sure, everyone would probably feel better if Locke didn’t share that he was a child when he first got into Marvel, but does anyone actually get the chance to star in the very fandom they have admired for so long? Maybe he’s right and people really are just envious. Of course, Locke has put in hard work and deserves everything he gets. Before being cast as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, which premiered in 2022, he acted in several plays while growing up, but for the most part, he’s a relative newcomer in the Hollywood scene. And look at him now!

Locke isn’t a kid anymore, though, and he had that quintessential coming-of-age experience when filming Agatha All Along that everyone hopes for. Sure, you might feel like a grown-up when you move away for college or get your first apartment, and Locke experienced this while starring in a Marvel project. But, you know, it’s still relatable. The actor told Rolling Stone UK he “matured a lot” when filming the series. He said, ‘This is adult sh*t. I’m going into this on the same plane as everyone else.”

Everyone is glad Locke joined the MCU and has brought his glorious talent to Agatha All Along, but hopefully, he doesn’t say anything else that makes us feel old. I, for one, already don’t understand all the slang kids these days use on TikTok and I don’t need any more reminders about the passage of time.

