‘Something’s off for sure’: That mind-blowing ‘Agatha All Along’ reveal might be lying to you, and here’s why you shouldn’t trust it

It’s official! Marvel has confirmed that Agatha All Along‘s cryptic “Teen” character was Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy/Wiccan, all along. While that is pretty explosive information in itself for the more casual fans, those who make a point of registering every little tidbit and leak in the world of Agatha had seen this coming a mile away. So now we’re wondering if Marvel was truly ever trying to keep this a secret.

Recommended Videos

Don’t get us wrong, that jaw-dropping episode 5 ending depended on some curiosity and ignorance from the viewer to truly land, but considering there are still four episodes left, we’re beginning to think this big Wiccan reveal was only the tip of the iceberg regarding what Kevin Feige and Jac Schaeffer have in store for us with Agatha All Along. That could be why they were never that interested in protecting this information in the first place.

Image via Marvel Studios

For starters, it wasn’t the reveal so much as its context that contributed to the episode’s cliffhanger. Why was everyone acting so weird? Why did the episode feel so short? Why did Billy suddenly unleash all that rage when he was meant to be the noble, kind sidekick? Here is what Marvel fans have been brewing up in their cauldrons.

Billy/Wiccan had second intentions this whole time

Omg so basically teen (billy) was in disguise of an innocent teen. But whole time he was using the witches to get to the end of the road so he can bring his mother (Wanda) back from the dead😮‍💨 I love it!! I think since last episode Agatha knew he was Wanda’s son #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/9ROMcDH0I7 — mcn 𓃮 (@t_hendrix9) October 10, 2024

The sigil, the lack of power, the wide-eyed witchcraft fanboy act… Was it all a cover for Billy? Did he truly only regain his powers once Agatha figured out who he was, thus breaking the sigil, or did he have them all along and use them on the sly to ensure things went according to plan? Has he known he was Scarlet Witch’s son all this time? Did he contribute to Alice’s death? Was Agatha telling the truth when she said she hadn’t intentionally stolen her powers?

Everything was a simulation

if this whole TV show – Agatha and Rio’s relationship included – is something Billy is making Agatha live through, but it’s as fake as her previous lives I’m going to set something on fire #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/YwykxsvkmU — Elle All Along (@DSMSIX) October 10, 2024

If we assume that Billy knew his identity all along and was only ever using Agatha to get his mother back, his manipulation of the witch could take on all kinds of shapes. Some fans seem to think everything we’ve seen in Agatha since Teen crossed the protagonist’s path in the first episode was a hex-like concoction orchestrated by him and his mind control abilities, mirroring Wanda’s spell on Westview in WandaVision.

The trial in episode 5 was fake

Couple things #AgathaAllAlong Spoilers:



I truly believe Agatha when she said she couldn’t control it because the Road’s trial is to punish her and her punishment is not able to control her actions and kill somebody she loved. pic.twitter.com/a5cZAgbrsP — Caiden Reed | Scooby-Doo-Deezy (@caiden_reed) October 10, 2024 I dont think it was a vision, but I think it's either not the whole trial OR this trial was a set up.



The door was left open after the summoning, so I think someone else got in and manipulated it so they would turn on Agatha. — ash 💥🐱🔥 (Agatha All Along spoilers) (@chaoticsylvie) October 10, 2024

Did anyone else think it was a little weird that the trial for the main character happened in the middle of the season? And considering how delicately they have handled Agatha’s past in this show, why be so dismissive of it suddenly? Why rush through her trial when past episodes have been so much more detailed and paced? Some people seem to think this cabin trial is not like the others and that it was either one of Lilia’s visions or a set-up… by the Salem Seven perhaps?

Wanda has been guiding Billy this whole time

I really thought that they were going to reveal Wanda during the oujia scene… — eddie.mcallister (@EddieMcAlliste1) October 10, 2024

Maybe Billy isn’t working on his own and has somehow paired up with his mother to get revenge on Agatha for her actions at the end of WandaVision or simply to use the Witches’ Road for a different purpose, say, bringing her family back together. Everyone is desperate to get an update on Wanda’s situation in this show and it truly does feel like we’re closer than ever.

Wiccan’s big reveal in episode 5 has served as a distraction from what was a more poorly written, rushed episode than Agatha All Along has gotten us used to. However, the suspiciousness of that very last sequence has us wondering whether the weirdness was intentional. Just please don’t let this be another Secret Invasion.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy