‘I was a freshman in high school when all these came out’: ‘The Notebook,’ ‘Ella Enchanted,’ and 7 other movies you won’t even believe just turned 20

The internet sure knows how to make us feel old. Whether it’s seeing Gen Alpha kids using terms like “sigma” and “skibbidi” (seriously, what do those even mean?), or the sudden realization that a movie you remember watching as a kid is turning an obscenely old age — social media is just relentlessly ageist.

Today, Netflix decided it was the perfect time to highlight a number of films turning 20 this year. In case you don’t feel like doing the math, that means we have just celebrated the 20th anniversary of movies released in 2004 — like The Notebook (pause for gasp) and Ella Enchanted. I’ll give you a moment to process that.

Of course, these are just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty more movies that hit the two-decade mark. Let’s start with The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, which set the bar for unrealistic (and sometimes heartbreaking) relationship goals. It was released on June 25, 2004 — exactly 20 years ago.

These cinematic classics are 20 YEARS OLD:



Before Sunset

Closer

Ella Enchanted

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

House of Flying Daggers

The Notebook

The Prince and Me

Van Helsing

Wimbledon



The 2004 #MilestoneMovies collection is now playing! https://t.co/JK8QuSYAd2 pic.twitter.com/eYncCWqBRb — Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2024

Ella Enchanted, starring our favorite princess Anne Hathaway, was released on April 9, 2004. This one might not be a huge shock, since you probably remember it from your childhood — or teenage years. But to really drive home how much time has passed, here are a few more titles: Before Sunset, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, is a sequel that made us believe in love again, and yes, it came out in 2004.

Remember Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind? No, Gen Z, I’m not talking about Ariana Grande’s album, I mean the movie. Yup, that was also 2004 — 20 years ago. Closer, with Natalie Portman? Also hitting its 20-year mark in 2024. And if you’re thinking about how you were in school when these movies came out, you’re not alone. One user on X commented, “I was a freshman in high school when all these came out.”

I was a freshman in high school when all these came out… pic.twitter.com/JR85quKQar — Matt Tympanick (@TympanickLaw) October 1, 2024

A lesser-known film to some, but a favorite among cinephiles, is House of Flying Daggers, a wuxia martial arts masterpiece directed by Zhang Yimou, which had more international acclaim than your average Chinese film. And yes, it was released in 2004. Also joining the list is The Prince and Me, featuring 2000s queen Julia Stiles alongside Luke Mably, as well as Van Helsing, the action-horror flick starring Hugh Jackman in a rare break from his musical roles. It too came out in 2004.

Another film turning 20 this year is Wimbledon, starring Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany. While some Gen Z’s might think of Paul Bettany as Marvel’s Vision — or even as Johnny Depp’s texting partner — Millennials will remember him as Peter Colt, a struggling tennis pro. It was essentially the Challengers of the 2000s.

If this nostalgic trip down memory lane hasn’t made you feel old enough yet, here’s a little more: this author was only five years old when all of these movies came out, and doesn’t remember most of them. Hope that adds a bit to your existential dread!

