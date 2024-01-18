After what feels like forever, singer/songwriter/actress extraordinaire Ariana Grande is back with a new single ahead of her upcoming seventh album, Eternal Sunshine.

Grande’s last big album era was Positions, released in 2020. As much as I hate to admit it, 2020 was four years ago (I know; it is shocking) so fans are way past ready for a new Ari project.

This isn’t to say she hasn’t been busy; over the last year, Grande’s been filming Wicked and popping up in the news for her personal life rather than her professional. Aside from a few features here and there, Grande’s new single, “Yes, And?” is her first new song in a while.

The new song precedes her newest album which, in true modern pop star fashion, she cryptically teased in the accompanying music video. AG7’s official title is Eternal Sunshine and it releases on March 8.

Wait, Eternal Sunshine? Like the movie with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet?

Grande has yet to explicitly confirm whether the album’s connected to the incredible 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind but it seems pretty likely. Combined with her documented love for Jim Carrey, I’d be more surprised if she wasn’t inspired by the film.

But don’t take my word for it; just look at the hints Grande’s dropped so far. On her “sweetener” Instagram account, she shared a passage from “Eloisa to Abelard,” Alexander Pope’s 1717 poetic epistle (shared in full below). According to The New York Times, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer Charlie Kaufman chose the film’s name from the same passage.

“How happy is the blameless vestal’s lot! the world forgetting by the world forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each pay’r accepted. and each wish resign’d.” Alexander Pope, “Eloise to Abelard”

In the “Yes, And?” music video, critics are shown holding red cards with the letters “AG7” and some coordinates, 41°03′59″N 71°95′45″W, written on the front. If you look up the coordinates, they take you to Montauk, New York, where — you guessed it — Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was filmed.

If that wasn’t enough, Grande’s shown herself to be a huge Carrey fan over the years. After first meeting him in 2014, she later went on to work with him on Showtime’s Kidding in 2019. The experience was a special one for Grande; she shared a sweet message on her social media, saying, “nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak.”

While Grande hasn’t confirmed the album’s title is inspired by the 2004 film, it’s probably because she feels like she doesn’t have to. If Eternal Sunshine is anything like the film it’s probably inspired by, it’s sure to be a masterpiece.