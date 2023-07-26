Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater even cause a headache for Wikipedia over recent relationship drama

Just as we were all busy trying to untangle the knotted web of Ariana Grande‘s marital status, the pop star decided to grace Wimbledon with her presence, leaving us all wondering where on earth her wedding ring disappeared to. Cue the gossip frenzy and the sudden rise in demand for amateur divorce detectives.

And just as we were about to Google “who is Ariana Grande’s husband?” to uncover the juicy details of what went wrong, rumors began to swirl about the singer’s latest love interest, a master of multitasking who was also juggling a marriage and a child hidden away somewhere. That’s a lot to take in, and Wikipedia evidently feels the same way, based on a recent update shared by a Redditor.

For those still perplexed, allow me to offer a simplified explanation: Ariana Grande’s alleged new relationship with actor Ethan Slater has been the subject of much speculation as of late. Slater co-starred with her in the film version of Wicked. Both recently separated from their spouses and appear to have found comfort and consolation in each other’s company. Slater, famous for playing SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway, recently left his wife of four years, Lilly Jay. In the same vein, Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, separated in the first month of 2023.

According to Elle, Grande and Slater hit it off while spending a lot of time together on the set of Wicked in the UK. US Weekly reports that Ethan Slater told his wife, Lilly Jay, that he was done with their marriage shortly before his affair with Ariana Grande became public. So, while a blossoming romance is undoubtedly cause for celebration, the rumors of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande deciding to hit the exit button on their respective marriages just in time for this new relationship are raising eyebrows.