Ariana Grande reportedly has new boyfriend after split with Dalton Gomez

You have to take the good with the bad.

Every bit of bad news is sometimes followed by some good – depending on your perspective, that is. For example, if you’re Ariana Grande‘s husband Dalton Gomez, you’re probably not happy to hear she’s now dating a fellow cast member named Ethan Slater from the currently-filming Wicked movie. If you’re a Grande fan though, it’s joyous news!

The couple reportedly separated in January, so it’s not like it just happened yesterday, but break-ups are hard; I don’t care who you are. TMZ is reporting that Slater, who plays Boq in the movie, started dating Grande “several months ago.”

The couple was photographed together in March when cast member Michelle Yeoh won an Oscar. Despite the potential for divorced couple drama, it sounds like Grande and Dalton had a fairly amicable split and still have a friendly relationship.

Slater actually just got out of a relationship himself. He married singer Lilly Jay, his high school sweetheart, in 2018. They had a son in 2022. They celebrated four years of marriage in December, where he called Jay his “best friend” and said “4 years married, 10 years together.”

Curiously, Grande liked the post back then.

Slater is a journeyman in the entertainment business. He’s an actor, singer, writer, and composer. He was nominated for a Tony for his performance as SpongeBob Squarepants in the Broadway musical based on the cartoon.

Grande has dated her share of famous men, including rapper Mac Miller and comedian Pete Davidson. She met her husband Gomez in February 2020.