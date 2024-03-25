The actress recently described Nolan as "an angel" for casting her in one of his most successful films.

Anne Hathaway is no stranger to working with iconic directors, having starred in films made by the likes of Ang Lee, Tom Hooper, Tim Burton and Gary Ross.

While her work with Michael Showalter on the just-released Harry Styles fanfic adaptation The Idea of You might not reach iconic status (although, it might if you as a One Direction fan), perhaps Hathaway’s most propitious collaborations have been with Christopher Nolan.

In fact, Hathaway recently credited Nolan with her semi-comeback in 2014, describing the director as “an angel” for not caring about the negative online discourse surrounding her in the wake of her Oscar win for Les Misérables. So which Nolan movie makes Hathaway call him an angel, and is it the only film by the director that she has starred in?

How many movies has Anne Hathaway made with Christopher Nolan?

Anne Hathaway has so far been in two movies directed by Christopher Nolan. She made her debut with the acclaimed director in 2012, when she portrayed the role of Selina Kyle and Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises. The film marked the conclusion of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and featured a cast of his longtime actor collaborators like Michael Caine, Christian Bale and Cillian Murphy, who have starred in eight, four and six of his films, respectively.

The next Nolan movie Hathaway featured in was Interstellar, which premiered in 2014. The actress starred as scientist and biologist Amelia Brand, who helps lead the expedition into a wormhole alongside Matthew McConaughey’s Joseph Cooper. It was this role that Hathaway credited with her comeback, telling Vanity Fair in a recent cover story interview that Nolan “did not care” about the “Hathahate” online chatter and describing the experience as one of “the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

Alongside Hathaway, Interstellar also featured frequent Nolan actor collaborators like Caine and Josh Stuart, as well as his longtime composer Hans Zimmer and production designer Nathan Crowley. Hathaway has long sung Nolan’s praises, telling her The Devil Wears Prada co-star and Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt that the director is “authoritative in the best sense of the word.”

Of course, Hathaway has worked on multiple films with the same director before. She starred in the first installment and the sequel of The Princess Diaries, both directed by Garry Marshall, and returned to work with that same director again for 2010’s Valentine’s Day.

While she’s not quite at the level of actor-director couplings like Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, or Ron Howard and Tom Hanks, here’s hoping Hathaway will appear in many more Nolan films to come.