‘Agatha All Along’ ends with a mindblowing twist and the idea that there’s still more to come

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final two episodes of Agatha All Along.

Recommended Videos

After several weeks, Marvel fans have been given a double feature to conclude the story of Agatha All Along, and oh boy, it did that. In the final hour of the latest MCU show, we got all kinds of twists and turns, and even a new design for a character that will have comic fans everywhere rejoicing.

Before we get into specifics, this is your final warning. The remainder of this piece will include huge spoilers for Agatha All Along, so if you haven’t yet finished the series, we would implore you to do so before reading.

Image via Disney Plus

The big reveal at the end of Agatha All Along is that the Witch’s Road wasn’t real — the keyword being “wasn’t.” Despite Agatha having made the whole thing up, we do see the characters were actually on the road during the series, but this is only because of Billy Maximoff. With his incredible magical powers, Billy brought the road into existence in an attempt to find his brother Tommy.

At the start of the final episode, we see Agatha give birth to her child Nicholas Scratch who was destined to die from the moment he was born. She is given extra time with the child from Rio, and during the years of being a mother and raising the child, the pair crafted the song evoking the Witch’s Road — which she would eventually use for centuries to trick other witches into giving up their powers.

In these flashbacks, we see that Agatha was ultimately just a loving mother who would do anything to keep her child safe, much like Wanda Maximoff. She and the Scarlet Witch share plenty of parallels in that sense, and seeing this context makes for a satisfying conclusion to her death at the end of episode eight. However, it doesn’t seem that Agatha’s story is over yet.

Image via Disney Plus

During the last episode of Agatha All Along, we see Agatha is still very much around, now in spirit form as an ally for Billy. She’s also now boasting the comic appearance for her character which we expect many fans will be overjoyed to see.

Wiccan is still committed to finding his brother and now he has a spiritual companion who will assist him on this journey. That takes us to the open-ended conclusion of the show. In its closing moments, we see Agatha and Billy walking through an open door setting out to find Tommy, and that’s it. Hopefully, this means we get more of these two characters in the future, but when that time comes isn’t yet clear.

Image via Disney Plus

Overall Agatha All Along was one of the best and most satisfying Marvel series in a long time. Surprisingly they took a character like Agatha Harkness, who is generally a side character, and gave her a compelling story that also functioned to introduce Wiccan, a new powerful superhero to the MCU. You can’t ask for much more from Marvel Studios TV.

If you want to check out this journey you can binge through all nine episodes of Agatha All Along on Disney Plus right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy