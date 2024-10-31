Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along
Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus
Category:
Marvel
News
TV

‘Agatha All Along’ ends with a mindblowing twist and the idea that there’s still more to come

Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 10:19 pm

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final two episodes of Agatha All Along.

Recommended Videos

After several weeks, Marvel fans have been given a double feature to conclude the story of Agatha All Along, and oh boy, it did that. In the final hour of the latest MCU show, we got all kinds of twists and turns, and even a new design for a character that will have comic fans everywhere rejoicing.

Before we get into specifics, this is your final warning. The remainder of this piece will include huge spoilers for Agatha All Along, so if you haven’t yet finished the series, we would implore you to do so before reading.

Joe Locke as Wiccan in Agatha All Along
Image via Disney Plus

The big reveal at the end of Agatha All Along is that the Witch’s Road wasn’t real — the keyword being “wasn’t.” Despite Agatha having made the whole thing up, we do see the characters were actually on the road during the series, but this is only because of Billy Maximoff. With his incredible magical powers, Billy brought the road into existence in an attempt to find his brother Tommy.

At the start of the final episode, we see Agatha give birth to her child Nicholas Scratch who was destined to die from the moment he was born. She is given extra time with the child from Rio, and during the years of being a mother and raising the child, the pair crafted the song evoking the Witch’s Road — which she would eventually use for centuries to trick other witches into giving up their powers.

In these flashbacks, we see that Agatha was ultimately just a loving mother who would do anything to keep her child safe, much like Wanda Maximoff. She and the Scarlet Witch share plenty of parallels in that sense, and seeing this context makes for a satisfying conclusion to her death at the end of episode eight. However, it doesn’t seem that Agatha’s story is over yet.

Ghost Agatha in Agatha All Along
Image via Disney Plus

During the last episode of Agatha All Along, we see Agatha is still very much around, now in spirit form as an ally for Billy. She’s also now boasting the comic appearance for her character which we expect many fans will be overjoyed to see. 

Wiccan is still committed to finding his brother and now he has a spiritual companion who will assist him on this journey. That takes us to the open-ended conclusion of the show. In its closing moments, we see Agatha and Billy walking through an open door setting out to find Tommy, and that’s it. Hopefully, this means we get more of these two characters in the future, but when that time comes isn’t yet clear.

Agatha Harkness opens the gate to the Witches Road in Agatha All Along
Image via Disney Plus

Overall Agatha All Along was one of the best and most satisfying Marvel series in a long time. Surprisingly they took a character like Agatha Harkness, who is generally a side character, and gave her a compelling story that also functioned to introduce Wiccan, a new powerful superhero to the MCU. You can’t ask for much more from Marvel Studios TV.

If you want to check out this journey you can binge through all nine episodes of Agatha All Along on Disney Plus right now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Assigning Editor for We Got This Covered, avid moviegoer and Marvel enjoyer.