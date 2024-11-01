Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are a power couple as they take over Halloween with a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce costume again and Lifetime should be taking notes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most popular celebrity couples of 2024, and they’ve made a mark on pop culture. Speaking of marks, Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa had a special Halloween segment on their show Live With Kelly and Mark, and had their own interpretation of an iconic Tayvis moment.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end started dating in the summer of 2023, but this year, their impact was undeniable. Swift was there to support her beau at several football games, including the Super Bowl, which his team won, and Kelce returned the favor and attended many Eras Tour shows, and he even hopped on stage during London Night 3.

Aside from many cute moments, their separate styles made headlines, as Swift always leaned towards elegance, with Kelce raising eyebrows with his fashion style, and there’s no more iconic couple to tackle this Halloween. Luckily, there have been some fun renditions.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos channeled Tayvis’ U.S. Open looks

help not kelly ripa and mark consuelos dressing up as tay and trav at the us open 😭



Swift and Kelce made a surprise appearance at the U.S. Open last month with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and they were put in the work with remarkable costumes.

For their Halloween special, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recreated many costumes, aside from their take on Tayvis’ U.S. Open looks. The theme was “Only Halloween in the Buildings,” inspired by the Selena Gomez-led Hulu hit show Only Murders in the Buildings, and, to be fair, they nailed them all. For their Tayvis look, Consuelos wore Kelce’s polo shirt, a cardigan, and beige shorts, paired with a Gucci bucket hat, and a fake mustache. Ripa had a wig on, Swift’s red-and-white checkered dress, and oval-shaped sunglasses and brown sandals.

Speaking about the inspiration for the costumes, Ripa didn’t even know who she was channeling for the show. She told USA Today, “I didn’t know what that was, by the way. I didn’t know what he was, and I didn’t know what I was. And they put the wig on me and the outfit, and I still didn’t know what I was.”

Join us for all the spooky fun TOMORROW! 👻 🎃

Ripa continued, “And then they showed me the clip, and I was like ‘Oh, it’s Taylor and Travis.’”

Their costumes don’t come as a surprise because, last year, the two dressed up as Taylor and Travis during their Halloween Special, too. The two went the extra mile as Ripa donned a red Chiefs jacket, a white t-shirt, and black jeans, just like one of Swift’s looks when supporting Kelce, and Consuelos had a Kansas jersey with Travis’ number.

Both times the two nailed the costumes, although I have to admit they were even better this year. This leads to the conversation that Lifetime should be taking notes. Following Swift and Kelce’s fairytale romance that made the world go “aw,” Lifetime quickly greenlit a rom-com Swifties have no interest in.

The Christmas movie follows a famous NFL star and a pop singer but, as the channel tried to bank on their popularity, it didn’t expect fans to find it “cringe.” Ripa and Consuelos only got praise for their two takes, and they did it so well, considering they had over 40 more costumes prepared.

Other costumes Ripa and Consuelos tried for the Halloween special included Deadpool & Wolverine‘s titular characters and Lady Deadpool, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars from their music video for “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga as Lee Quinzel and the Joker from Joker: Folie a Deux, as well as characters from Inside Out 2, Only Murders in the Building, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Can’t blame me for saying my favorite is the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce one.

