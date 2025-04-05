Barack Obama confesses there is a void in his marriage, fuels rumors of divorce from Michelle Obama

There was also the rumor that he was having a secret affair with Jennifer Aniston.

Even though former president Joe Biden and his family had borne the brunt of the maligning fake gossip and accusations that never provided a solid base during the 2024 presidential elections, Barack Obama didn’t escape the chaos unscathed either. He openly supported Biden and then Kamala Harris, in return, he became the target of increasingly unsavory rumours of his marriage with Michelle Obama falling — rumors that he has now fuelled with an honest admission.

It all started when Michelle was not present on Barack’s side during some high-profile events, namely former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration (though her open disdain for the man should have solved the mystery). Then came snaps of the former president dining alone in Washington, which was all gossip mags and wagging tongues needed to kickstart the rumor that the Obamas are headed for a divorce.

This was followed by baseless claims about the couple leading separate lives, given an alleged affair between Barack and Jennifer Aniston. Yep, according to tabloid and their refined sources, the two were very close and it was this closeness that irked Michelle. The topic picked so much steam that Aniston received major backlash online, pushing her to make it clear during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that all the reports were “aboslutely untrue” and she has only met Barack once in her entire life.

But the divorce rumors persisted as influential MAGA commentators spread and amplified the rumors, like political commentator Meghan McCain, who claimed on her show Citizen McCain that “very serious journalists” have been telling her that the Obamas’ marriage is over. For the entirety of this circus, Barack paid no heed to the drama, and when he did decide to address the state of his marriage, he did it with his usual brand of honesty by sharing that he is in “a deep deficit with my wife.”

Barack was attending Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, according to the Daily Beast, and shared how his back-to-back terms from 2009 to 2017 left him little time to dedicate to him marriage. He simply had way too many duties to be a doting husband and agreed that it tested his bond with Michelle, something he has also admitted in past interviews.

“So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

But of course, the land of MAGA is teeming with followers who twist obviously positive revelations into negative garbage since they have been programmed to do it the other way around when it’s Donald Trump speaking. So, Obama’s comments have actually added fire to the flame.

He is such a liar! Also, it is fine if Obama wanted out. No one cares. Obama makes brutal admission about Michelle marriage as 'divorce' crisis deepens https://t.co/JJpi32LssP via https://t.co/TC8JgmuuSm — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) April 5, 2025

No matter what the gossip mill suggests, the Obamas’ public interactions paint a strong relationship, like the affectionate posts they put up for each other on Valentine’s Day. Question for the MAGAs: When was the last time Melanie penned a loving post for her husband? Any thoughts on that?

