Michelle Obama had a clear Valentine’s Day message for Barack as they enter their 33rd year of marriage

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media on Valentine’s Day to share a heartfelt message for her husband — paired with what appears to be a fresh, love-filled snapshot of the power couple.

In the caption, Michelle tagged her husband and lovingly wrote, “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!” Barack shared the same photo on his social media, offering a loving tribute to their enduring bond by tagging Michelle and writing, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The Valentine’s Day posts from the couple come amid speculations that they are heading for a divorce. The rumors started swirling about a month ago after former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9, which Barack attended sans his wife. Over a week later, Michelle was also noticeably absent at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, citing a conflict with her schedule. Furthermore, the two have rarely been seen together publicly. The rumors, fueled by gossip magazines, spiraled to the point of alleging that Barack was having an affair with Jennifer Aniston. The actress vehemently denied the claim through her rep, saying that she doesn’t have a “personal relationship” with Barack but she was “a fan.”

While some saw Michelle’s absence as a red flag, fueling rumors of marital trouble and an impending divorce, others defended the couple, pointing out that she could have had valid reasons for not being by Barack’s side — reasons that don’t automatically spell doom for their relationship.

If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f099TnZHVY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2025

Michelle and Barack met in 1988 when the latter was in law school. He had a summer job at a law firm where Michelle worked, and she became his advisor. “I remember being struck by how tall and beautiful she was,” Barack recalled. He said he asked her out several times, and Michelle, wanting to maintain a professional relationship, kept on turning him down. That was until Barack offered to quit his job. He then took her out for ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. Michelle and Barack were married on Oct. 3, 1992.

Throughout the years, the Obamas have shown a united front, with many sure that they are couple goals. In an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast in Jan. 2024, Michelle talked about her relationship with Barack and how they are far from perfect as a couple. “If you lived with your roommate for 30 years, you would hate them at some point in time,” she explained. However, she and Barack have learned how to navigate their relationship after being together for more than three decades. “That’s what sustaining a relationship is. It’s the choice to figure it out. Not to quit when it gets hard,” she explained.

The Obamas — who will be celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary in October 2025 — have had their share of ups and downs, but their love and respect for each other have always prevailed, outshining any challenges they face along the way. They never shy away from praising each other, often saying they’re best friends and lifelong partners, always lifting each other with unwavering support and admiration.

