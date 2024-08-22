Where do the Obamas live now?

Its been eight years since the Obamas left the White House, but it feels like two decades. The years since Barack Obama passed the torch to Donald Trump have been exhausting, stressful, and overwhelming — but a tamer future may lie ahead.

Recommended Videos

That potential has been a major talking point at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which has seen high-profile figures from the U.S. political Left, relatively speaking, gather to show their support for Kamala Harris. Among the lineup of stellar speakers were both Barack and Michelle Obama, two of the most beloved politicians in recent state-side history. Their poise, incredible speaking skills, and equal parts passion and compassion were on full display at the DNC, reminding people of exactly what’s been missing in U.S. politics this last near-decade.

If we could have them back, we almost certainly would, but just a sampling of the Obamas is enough to give America its fix. They’ve largely left politics in the rear view, after a massively successful eight years in the Oval Office, and taken the time to live far more normal lives. They’ve slowed down to non-presidential speeds, left the legislating to others, and taken the time to reestablish their family values. All of this is done far from the White House, in one of several abodes preferred by one of America’s favorite First Families.

Where do the Obamas live?

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

They aren’t vacationing at Camp David and residing in the nation’s capitol anymore, but the Obamas aren’t slumming it either. They’ve settled into post-presidential life well, and currently reside at one of three homes owned by the beloved family across the U.S.

After departing the White House, its common for former presidents to remain nearby in Washington D.C. The Obamas also took this route, likely so their little ones could continue their educations without another upheaval, but they also spend time at their homes in Chicago and Massachusetts.

Soon after making their exit from the White House, the Obamas relocated to their property in the Kalorama neighborhood of D.C. The Tudor-inspired mansion boasts 8,200 square-feet, eight bedrooms, nine-and-a-half baths, and a fresh in-ground pool added by the Obamas. Its only a few miles from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, allowing the family to stay close by their old stomping grounds, and the home was purchased for an impressive $8.1 million.

Then there’s their longtime family home, which is located in the Kenwood/Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Its the spot where the Obamas set up shop in the years ahead of the 2008 election, but it doesn’t see nearly so much use these days. Its still a treasured part of the Obama real estate portfolio, however, after the family spent several years — between 2005 and 2008 — living exclusively within its walls. It boasts six bedrooms and six baths, and sold to the Obamas for $1.65 million.

The final Obama home — for now, at least — is located in Martha’s Vineyard. The stunning area is a frequent favorite among celebrities and politicians, and the Obamas are no different. They bought up a 6,892 square foot home in the area back in 2019, and have been enjoying its gorgeous scenery and vital seclusion ever since. The home is more than big enough for the whole fam — boasting seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths — and sports a swimming pool, boat house, chef’s kitchen, master suite, and stunning ocean views.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy