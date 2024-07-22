‘A patriot of the highest order’: Barack Obama shares his full statement on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Joe Biden has finally decided to hang up his presidential hat. After months of a resolute “try and stop me” approach regarding the 2024 presidential campaign, he’s taken a surprising pivot.

Now, at the ripe age of 81, you could say Biden’s done more than enough. I mean, compared to the previous administration’s chaos cookbook, Biden’s tenure could be seen as a masterclass in “How to President 101.” With a twinkle of sarcasm, we might thank him for not suggesting injecting bleach as a viable health strategy, right? His era brought us substantial strides in healthcare, job creation, and environmental policies — essentially the antithesis of his predecessor’s reality show-style governance.

Following Biden’s announcement, Barack Obama took to Medium to weigh in on his bold decision. In true Obama fashion, he delivered a heartfelt, eloquent statement that made us all feel a little bit better about the state of the world. He described Biden as a “patriot of the highest order,” highlighting this quality as central to his character and leadership. Obama also reminded us of the good old days when presidents actually valued things like trust, honesty, and hard work.

The former president proceeded to list Biden’s numerous accomplishments, including his effective handling of the pandemic, reduction of prescription drug costs, and passage of gun safety legislation. On the international front, Obama commended Biden for restoring America’s global standing, strengthening NATO, and uniting the world against Russian aggression in Ukraine. These achievements, he argued, demonstrate Biden’s ability to navigate complex geopolitical challenges and rebuild alliances.

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Obama and Biden’s partnership extends far beyond their time in the White House. As Senate colleagues, they forged a close bond, with Obama relying on Biden’s vast experience and wisdom. Their friendship has endured the test of time, with Obama offering support and counsel throughout Biden’s own presidential campaign and tenure. In his endorsement of Biden in 2020, Obama praised his former vice president’s leadership then also. As Obama acknowledged, the decision to pass the torch to a new nominee was likely one of the toughest in Biden’s life.

However, he recognized that Biden’s choice was driven by a selfless belief in doing what is right for America, particularly given the high stakes of the upcoming election and the threat of a return to Trumpism. In stark contrast to Biden’s graceful exit, we have the man-child extraordinaire, Donald Trump, who still can’t come to terms with his humiliating defeat. Honestly, at this point, we’re all wishing he’d just take a page from Biden’s book and bow out with whatever shred of dignity he has left.

