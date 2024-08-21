‘This is going to haunt Trump for the rest of his miserable life’: Barack Obama had the last laugh at the DNC and Donald Trump may never recover

The second night of the 2024 DNC was certainly one to remember, with unforgettable speeches tearing the house down and energizing the Democratic Party. As fantastic as both Michelle Obama and Doug Emhoff were in their respective speeches, Barack Obama absolutely had the last laugh.

Recommended Videos

As humorous and energetic as a politician can possibly be, the former president spoke in a tone and demeanor that was a breath of fresh air compared to mindless ramblings echoed by the Trump-Vance campaign over the last several weeks. Instead of attacking “childless cat ladies” and constantly reminding voters of exactly who not to vote for, the 63-year-old managed a perfectly executed jab at the expense of the Orange Thanos Variant.

This is going to haunt Trump for the rest of his miserable life. pic.twitter.com/M9Pfs7xmeJ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Addressing the endless parade of childish nicknames and dimwitted conspiracy theories simply wasn’t enough. Obama shifted gears and laid into Trump’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes” for the millions of Americans watching. To further hit home the message, Obama used his hands to perfectly display a movement that will surely haunt Trump’s nightmares more than 34 felony counts ever could.

The quickest way to get under Trump’s skin? Make him feel like all things in his toddler-like life are ‘tiny,’ including crowd sizes, his baby hands, and even his — well, you get it.

In his thought-provoking speech and small gibe at Trump, the former president managed to say so much and so little at the same time, making reference to the ‘tiny’ things that exist in Trump’s mundane existence without fully entering territory that would only bring him to Trump’s childish level. That being said, let’s just say that when the Republican candidate’s head hit the pillow last night, we imagine his sleep paralysis demon was in the form of President Obama.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy