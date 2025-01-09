Where is Michelle Obama and why wasn’t she at Jimmy Carter’s funeral?

Politicians, peers, and loved ones of Jimmy Carter gathered together on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, for the former president’s funeral. But one notable absence was felt during the unfortunate ceremony — and that would be Michelle Obama.

The 39th president of the U.S. sadly passed away a little over a week earlier, on the 29th of December, 2024, leaving a large hole in many of our hearts. No matter personal political preference, Carter was seen by many as a decent, humble man with an undeniable love for the country, while also etching his name in history as the longest-living president. As such, it makes perfect sense why all five living presidents — both current and former — attended the funeral service in Washington, D.C. today to pay their respects to one of the greatest men this nation has ever known.

Attendees at the funeral included president-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania; former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura; President Joe Biden and his wife Jill; Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff; former president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary; former vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; and former president Barack Obama.

During the funeral, cameras captured an eye-catching moment between Obama and President-elect Trump, with both politicians seen chuckling together in a moment that has now gone viral on X and attracted mass attention. Despite the laughter shared between the two, netizens quickly noticed that Michelle was not seated beside her husband which, if you know anything about the beloved romance between the Obamas, is not a common occurrence. So, where exactly is Michelle and why wasn’t she in attendance for the funeral?

Michelle Obama’s absence, explained

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As per CNN journalist Jeff Zeleny, Michelle experienced “scheduling conflicts” which prevented her from attending Carter’s funeral in person. “I’m told by her advisors that she has scheduling conflicts,” Zeleny stated before adding, “She’s still in Hawaii.”

Despite her absence, her husband released a public statement back on the 29th of December that stated their respective condolences and expressed their “thoughts and prayers” to the entire Carter family. Additionally, a spokesperson for Michelle released an official statement on the state funeral, expressing that “Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President.”

CNN subsequently reported that the scheduling conflicts were due to an “extended vacation” in Hawaii, which hardly comes as a surprise, seeing as Michelle herself has stated that the Obamas visit Barack’s family in Hawaii over the holiday season every year. And with Carter passing just two days shy of New Year’s Eve, it’s clear that Michelle and Barack were on their holiday vacation when they received the news.

So while it’s unfortunate Michelle wasn’t able to make an appearance and pay her final respects to Jimmy Carter at his funeral, the respect and admiration shared between the pair is obvious, and thankfully, the public is aware that Michelle is safe and sound in Hawaii.

