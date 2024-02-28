From BTS to Megan Thee Stallion: the biggest celebrities who love anime

Let’s be completely honest here: hardly anyone ever considers the possibility of celebrities liking anime, especially because until recently, it was almost a niche interest shared by a few people who shamefully whispered the word “otaku” online, almost as if it were a dirty little secret.

Thankfully, those days are far behind us now, and anime has finally gathered the legion of fans worldwide it deserves, with everyone unapologetically sharing their favorite anime on the internet. And, of course, celebrities are also joining the roster. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of actors, musicians, and directors sharing their favorite shows and movies, but one thing that was often overlooked is exactly how many A-list celebrities actually have anime as their favorite medium — or at least, one of their favorites.

For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest celebrities who have time and time again shared their love for Japanese anime, undeniably considering themselves “weebs.”

Megan Thee Stallion

At this point, we all know that the biggest anime fan among celebrities is the one and only Megan Thee Stallion — as if we ever needed more reasons to love her. From music videos to cosplays, and even song references, Megan incorporates her favorite anime in her craft time and time again. For this reason, we know that her favorite anime are Black Clover, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan. With just a few shy days away from presenting the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards, we can almost certainly affirm that we’re just as excited about the event as she is.

BTS

Of course, if BTS and Megan are besties, it only makes sense that one of the reasons behind their strong bond is their love for anime — friendships are sustained by common interests, after all. Over their decade-old career, several members have shared their anime expertise time and time again (even J-Hope). With most of them being absolutely obsessed with filling their very limited free time with anime, we’ve come to discover over the years that many of their favorites are One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Haikyuu!!!

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is a man of peculiar tastes, and apparently, anime is among them. While it’s not entirely surprising for a Western director to be an anime fan — most are assumed to have enjoyed some Studio Ghibli films — few have been as vocal about their favorite anime as Tarantino. According to the director, his top anime films include Ghost in the Shell and Blood: The Last Vampire. So much so, that he allegedly commissioned Production I.G to create O-Ren Ishii’s (Cottonmouth’s) backstory scene in Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

Michael B. Jordan

If Megan Thee Stallion reigns as the Queen of Anime among celebrities, then Michael B. Jordan assumes the mantle of King. In Creed III, a film directed by Jordan himself, numerous scenes draw heavy inspiration from a lengthy list of anime, as revealed by the actor. Additionally, during a BBC Radio 1 interview, Jordan advocated for watching anime, suggesting a starting lineup comprising One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter x Hunter. Taste.

Kanye West

Controversial and talented might as well be Kanye “Ye” West’s middle name, but what no one could have assumed about the rapper, is that he’s quite the anime fan. Ye has often expressed to draw inspiration for music from several animated films, including Akira — which also happens to be his favorite movie of all time. Similarly, in his docu-series Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the designer also recommends someone to watch the 1985 mystery anime film Angel’s Egg, and he’s also mentioned the manga Lupin the Third in the song “Touch the Sky.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

Now, Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t mentioned anime very often, but she does have one of my favorite anime-related stories of all time. Even before the news of a One Piece live-action adaptation came out, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress consistently advocated and campaigned to be cast as Kureha. Now that a live-action is officially in full force, and Drum Island is expected to be adapted during season two, we can only hope that Jamie Lee Curtis has her wish fulfilled at long last.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s love for anime has always been on display for all of us to see. The “Thank U, Next” singer has several tattoos across her body depicting some of her favorite and most impactful anime. At this point in time, Grande has at least 61 known tattoos, two of which are anime-inspired. One of Grande’s most loved tattoos among fans is that of Spirited Away’s Chihiro on her right arm, and a few years later, on her upper arm, she got a tattoo of Eevee, her favorite Pokémon.

Megan Fox

Now, I assume not many of you knew Megan Fox was a huge anime fan; I certainly didn’t. But upon further inspection, I can confidently proclaim Megan as a certified weeb. In an old interview for Seventeen, the actress shared that she started watching anime as a kid on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network and eventually evolved into reading graphic novels (we’ve all been there). According to Megan herself, she watched anime like Cowboy Bebop and Inuyasha, fell in love with the art, and to this day, she still adores anime and manga.

Robin Williams

The late Robin Williams never let his age get in the way of his love for anime. The highly acclaimed actor of Dead Poets Society proved time and again his penchant for anime, frequently recommending his favorite titles. In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Williams shared his most-played video games, along with his favorite anime and anime films, including Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Blood: The Last Vampire. However, it appears he wasn’t particularly familiar with Fullmetal Alchemist.

John Boyega

Apparently, being a brilliant actor will not keep you away from anime — just ask Star Wars’ John Boyega. As another certified weeb (yes, I just christened him that), Boyega has taken time out of his day, time and time again, to boast about anime as a limitless medium and, of course, about his favorite anime. According to the actor, Attack on Titan, Naruto, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter x Hunter, and Bleach are among his favorite titles. Amazing taste, but I recommend One Piece next, Boyega.