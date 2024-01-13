Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Date, time, where to watch, and more

The eighth edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, or just Anime Awards for short, is nearly upon us. And with a year so filled with excellent new anime and new seasons, it is bound to be an interesting rendition.

Among the awards to be given to the rightful winners there are Anime of the Year, Best Continuing Series, Best New Series, Best Animation, Best Director, Best Film, Best Soundtrack, Best Character Design, Best Opening Sequence, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best Secondary Character, Best Art Direction (new), Best Cinematography (new), among other categories for voice acting performances in different languages and categories that are genre-specific (e.g. Best Fantasy Anime).

So, if you’re curious to know whether your favorites will win, or even if you’d like to vote for them, here’s what you need to know from the information Crunchyroll has released so far.

Everything to know about the upcoming 2024 Anime Awards

Photos via Crunchyroll

This year the Crunchyroll Awards will take place on March 2, 2024, at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, in Tokyo. It will be hosted by 23-year-old singer and voice actress Sally Amaki and 65-year-old presenter, radio and stage personality, Jon Kabira.

According to Crunchyroll, last year’s edition had “fans from over 200 countries and territories cast 18 million votes.” Nominees for this year’s awards and voting open on Jan. 17, 9am PT, and it will close ten days later on Jan. 27, 11:59pm PT.

As it happened in years past, the panel of select judges will choose six nominees for each category. In a second round, the same judges as well as the public’s votes will pick their Grand Winner for every category.

Fans will be required to make a login with their email address or cell phone number and will then be able to cast one vote per day on each category if they so wish.

As for precise details about how to livestream this year’s Anime Awards, they are expected to be revealed soon.