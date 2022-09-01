‘One Piece’ fans are absolutely taking over the comments on a 2010 Kanye West track

Kanye West’s 2010 banger “Dark Fantasy” has seen a spike in YouTube interaction over the last week as anime fans banded together in the comments announcing that, yes, the One Piece is real.

In the comments, fans have been spamming the phrase “THE ONE PIECE IS REAL” alongside a variety of other comments related to the ultra-popular anime series.

Days after the flood of comments began, the song is getting around 20 One Piece comments an hour. All of the video’s top comments are from avid One Piece fans getting in on the meme finding plenty of punny ways to do so.

It wasn’t just on YouTube, over the last few days “THE ONE PIECE IS REAL” has trended on Twitter alongside “can we get much higher?” which is all thanks to these committed One Piece fans taking the meme to the masses.

CAN WE GET MUCH HIGHER AND THE ONE PIECE IS REAL IS TRENDING



IMAGINE THATS THE FIRST SHIT YOU SEE ON TWITTER ONCE YOU LOG ON pic.twitter.com/2eufFVzpwU — Shinoken (@ShinokenIsPro) August 30, 2022

The One Piece Is Real meme stems from episode 485 of the anime where the pirate White Beard used his final words to exclaim that “The One Piece is real!”. This scene over time has become a meme, thanks in part to an NSFW edit that appeared online in 2020.

Since then there has been a ton of different iterations of the meme both safe for work and not. As they grew to popularity on TikTok, Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy” was selected as the song of choice to encompass this moment leading to where we are today.

It remains to be seen if Kanye fans can reclaim the comments section on this live-performance piece but for now it looks like the pirates have won.