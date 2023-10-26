The 10 best vampire anime to sink your teeth into this Halloween

Would it even be Halloween without vampires? The creatures of the night are a mainstay in several fantasy and horror stories, including anime. With anime, however, you’re getting a lot more visual liberties for a truly epic ride!

Vampire anime have gone a number of ways over the years. For example, Vampire Hunter D follows a half-vampire, half-bounty hunter caught at the crossroads of his existence, while Blood Lad is a fun and exciting slice of life. So there are more than enough options to choose from. From adapting iconic manga to newer cult classics, these vampire anime are worth the watch this Halloween, and beyond.

10. Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is nearly wiped out by a virus. However, only children are left as the only survivors and are enslaved by vampires. The series follows Yuichirou Hyakuya, an orphan who joins a group of human rebels determined to avenge the death of their loved ones and overthrow the vampire overlords. Having lost his family and his friend Mikaela, Yuichirou swears to avenge them.

9. Shiki

Set in a remote village plagued by a mysterious epidemic and frequent deaths, Shiki follows the events that start to occur when a strange family moves into the abandoned mansion on a hilltop. The director of the town’s hospital, Dr. Toshio begins to suspect that supernatural forces are at play. It soon becomes clear that the village is under the influence of vampire-like beings known as “Shiki.” As the chilling secret of the village unravels, the young Natsuno Yuuki becomes the next death target.

8. The Case Study of Vanitas

The Case Study of Vanitas is a steampunk supernatural fantasy anime. The story centers on Noe Archiviste, a young vampire who encounters the enigmatic vampire doctor, Vanitas. The doctor possesses the “Book of Vanitas,” a powerful grimoire that can manipulate the true names and curses of vampires. Together, Noe and Vanitas embark on a journey to solve the mysteries surrounding the cursed vampires around them.

7. Vampire Hunter D

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this classic dark fantasy vampire anime revolves around D, a half-vampire half-human bounty hunter. In the new world, science and technology have been used by the Nobility to create magical creatures. D is hired to rescue a kidnapped girl from the hands of a powerful vampire lord. Forced to confront various supernatural creatures, D must navigate a dark world filled with darkness and evil, as well as his clashing personalities.

6. Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari follows Koyomi Araragi, a high school student who miraculously survives a vampire attack and finds himself encountering various supernatural entities. These beings, including ghosts, beasts, and spirits, afflict people with strange curses. Alongside his friends, Koyomi must delve into the pasts of those afflicted, especially if he wants to help resolve their supernatural problems.

5. Blood: The Last Vampire

This action-packed anime follows Saya Otonashi, a mysterious and skilled swordsman with a mission to hunt down bloodthirsty creatures known as Chiropterans. With the power to destroy them all hidden in her blood, Saya poses as a student at a high school and goes about using her monstrous powers to defeat all her enemies. Blood: The Last Vampire is a truly fascinating vampire anime, with a kick-ass female lead to boot!

4. Blood Lad

Blood Lad is a quirky and comedic slice-of-life vampire anime that follows Staz Charlie Blood, a laid-back vampire and the boss of a territory in the demon world. His life takes an unexpected turn when Fuyumi, a high school girl, accidentally enters the demon world and becomes a ghost. Determined to help Fuyumi, Staz embarks on an adventure to bring her back to life. Unlike most other vampire anime, Blood Lad is fun and has many heartwarming moments centered around unlikely bonds.

3. Devil’s Line

Set in a world where vampires exist alongside humans, Devil’s Line follows Tsukasa, a college student who crosses paths with Anzai, a half-vampire. Anzai works for a special police force that is dedicated to handling vampire-related crimes. As time goes on, their lives become intertwined, and a relationship develops between the two.

2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

At the heart of it, the fan-favorite anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure covers a plethora of subgenres. Most especially, the long-running series is known for its creative battle sequences and distinctive, camp art style It chronicles the adventures of the Joestar family over generations. It begins with Jonathan Joestar, who crosses paths with the power-hungry Dio Brando. While their rivalry plays out, Jonathan and his allies battle supernatural threats, such as vampires, using unique superpowers known as “Stands.”

1. Hellsing Ultimate

Adapted from the popular manga, Hellsing is a gothic and action-packed series and is widely considered one of the scariest horror anime ever made. It tells the story of the Hellsing Organization’s battle against supernatural threats including vampires. The series centers also on the enigmatic vampire Alucard, a powerful and charismatic character who serves the organization and hunts supernatural creatures, wreaking havoc on humankind.