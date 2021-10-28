Watch: New Shaman King Trailer Teases Mt. Osore Revoir Arc

While many fans grew up watching the famous 4Kids dub of Shaman King, it was incredibly exciting to see the manga get a second chance at an adaptation in 2021. Now, that remake is about to hit a major story arc the original never got to cover — Mt. Osore Revoir.

The arc covers one of the most emotional moments between Yoh and his oversoul Matamune and will be adapted in episodes 30-33 which are set to begin airing on November 4th. You can check out the new trailer above.

A new visual for the arc was also revealed which can be viewed below.

Shaman King Mt. Osore Revoir Visual 1 of 2

Hideyuki Tanaka is set to reprise his role from the Shaman King audio drama as Matamune while Hao Asakura will be voiced by Hiroki Nanami.

There is no word yet on when the English dubs of these new Shaman King episodes will hit Netflix.